Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, July 17

The CTAM Summit opens today. The cable marketing wingding goes down at the Hynes Center in Boston. After a little CTAM golf, Biography Channel's Kelly Deadmon treads the red carpet for the Mark Awards, signifying excellence in cable marketing, and Best Damn Sports Show Periodco-host John Salley dishes out the prizes. And for tips on delivering the best damn sports content period, check out the C4-Sports show in Las Vegas today through Wednesday. Brian Bedol, CEO of College Sports Television Network, is keynote speaker. Further west, the critics are still subsisting on free nosh at the Television Critics Association bash in Pasadena. The CW gets some play today, offering panels representing new programs Runaway and The Game. Look for the B&C staff's gimlet-eyed TCA updates on the BCBeat blog, and the Critics Tour Daily newsletter.

Tuesday, July 18

Christians in Cable get together for breakfast at CTAM (what not to serve: deviled eggs), with a speech from political gadfly Ron Bell. You may not find many cool tats at that get-together, but they'll be in vast supply on the season premiere of Miami Ink on TLC at 10 p.m. In the opposite corner of the country, there's a fictional northwestern town called Eureka that features “clean streets, polite children and a tree-lined town square”—and some really peculiar people. Check out what makes them so strange on the series premiere of Eureka on Sci Fi at 9 p.m. And out at TCA, Ted Danson tells critics why they should like his new ABC program Help Me Help You.

Wednesday, July 19

The CTAM smorgasbord continues. Some power players assemble for the NEW Marketing Hit Makers panel, including Michael Davies, brains behind Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, and Sam Howe, executive VP/CMO of Time Warner Cable. Also check out It's All About MEdia, sponsored by B&C and Multichannel News. The panel focuses on the migration of content to new technological venues. Panelists include Joan Gillman, VP of interactive at Time Warner Cable, and Michael Snyder, Comcast marketing senior VP. And who called for a search party? MediaPost holds its Search Insider Summit at the Keystone Resort in Colorado, featuring the brightest minds from Yahoo!, Google and Microsoft.

Thursday, July 20

Comic-Con brings comic-book aficionados of all stripes to the San Diego Convention Center. Entourage's Johnny Drama won't be there in Viking costume, but lots of cool guests will be. They include author Ray Bradbury; Walter Koenig, who played Chekov in Star Trek; and Art Clokey, who invented malleable green thing Gumby. Rumor has it there might even be a female in attendance. Up the coast a bit, the TCA gang throws questions at the Grey's Anatomy cast on their set, then drinks on the My Network TV tab back at the Pasadena Ritz-Carlton.

Friday, July 21

Samuel L. Jackson turns up at Comic-Con to discuss Snakes on a Plane, which features the scariest movie title since, well, Legally Blonde 2. And as a wise man with a silky voice once sang, Baby I think I'm capsizing/The waves are rising and rising. And when I get that feeling, I want sexual healing. Where is B&C Week going with this? Showtime unveils reality series Sexual Healing at 10. Hosted by Dr. Laura Berman, it's guaranteed to help not only your sex life but your partner's as well. Enjoy the weekend! —Michael Malone