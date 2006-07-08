Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, July 10

The Minority Media & Telecommunications Council descends on D.C. for its Access to Capital and Telecom Policy Conference, with CW President Dawn Ostroff and Disney Senior VP Preston Padden offering access to their intellectual capital. And Pee-wee's Playhouse is back! The Paul Reubens confection pops up on Cartoon Network at 11 p.m.; be sure to look for 'house-mates Laurence Fishburne, S. Epatha Merkerson and Phil Hartman. We all can agree that Pee-wee's not like everyone else—and neither is Brandi Blackbear, protagonist in a new Lifetime movie. Is Brandi a witch, or just having a little fun with Wicca? Find out when Not Like Everyone Else airs at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

A second faction of minority media professionals hits the Beltway, as the National Association of Minority Media Executives holds its Color of Money conference at the Ritz-Carlton. CBS News correspondent Joie Chen moderates on navigating the changing media landscape, and CBS research guru David Poltrack shares “Who's Watching and Why.” As the saying goes, everyone's a critic—especially at the Television Critics Association's annual wingding at the Ritz-Carlton in Pasadena. Cable kicks off today, and HBO, full Entourage gang in tow, struts its stuff this afternoon. Look for B&C's Critic's Tour Daily email, and more TCA insights on the BCBeat blog at broadcastingcable.com. And the stars descend on Pittsburgh … there's a sentence you don't read every day … as the annual National League ass-whupping known as the MLB All-Star Game goes down at 8 p.m. on Fox. Can top vote-getter Albert Pujols reverse the curse?

Wednesday, July 12

The ever fetching Heidi Klum again fronts Project Runway as a new batch of designers vie for top prize. Season three starts at 8 on Bravo. And if that picture of Stephen King doesn't give you major-league creeps, the debut of Nightmares & Dreamscapes on TNT at 8 should. Thesps like William H. Macy and Ron Livingston act out King's darkest fantasies. Sweet dreams!

Thursday, July 13

Katie Couric is off to a Rocky start at CBS. The anchor-in-waiting's “Eye on America” tour hits the Rocky Mountain State, as Couric conducts a town-hall forum in Denver. Speaking of those who recently left loved ones, a certain million-dollar lady gets her Biography Channel close-up in Famous: Hilary Swank at 11 p.m. And the good folks of the Old Dominion Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers get together for a little tech talk at the Holiday Inn Crossroads in Richmond, Va. Meanwhile, out west, at the TCA show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone showcase the new season of South Park.

Friday, July 14

Do you head up a “charismatic family” that needs help “managing day-to-day obstacles,” such as children who make Veruca Salt look downright peachy? If so, you might have a future on Fox reality show Nanny 911. Talent scouts are visiting the unruliest of whelps at their homes in Minneapolis/St. Paul today. (Poor potty-training skills a plus.) And Sci Fi has a double-barrel blast of interstellar intrigue, with Stargate SG-1's season premiere at 9 and the Stargate Atlantis debut at 10. “Following their defeat by the Ori motherships,” SG-1 “struggles to reunite in the face of this seemingly unbeatable foe.” If the National League wins the All-Star Game and SG-1 tops those pesky Oris, it might just signal the end of the world.—Michael Malone