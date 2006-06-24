Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, June 26

Sirius CEO/B&C cover boy Mel Karmazin and fellow media titans Leo Hindery, managing partner, Intermedia Partners, and Michael Dolan, CFO of Viacom, converge on the Museum of Television & Radio in New York for Convergence 2.0: Navigating the Next Wave of Telecom, Media and Technology Deals. And over in Europe, America’s finest test their mettle against the best of the rest of the globe. World Cup soccer? No, it’s the 46th annual Monte Carlo Television Festival, as the likes of 24, Six Feet Under and Arrested Development vie for Best Show in Show prizes. Speaking of Euro-based competitions, Wimbledon, featuring Russian rocket launcher Maria Sharapova, kicks off in Ol’ Blighty, and mediazone.com has the all-you-can-watch pass for $20.

Tuesday, June 27

Technology and entertainment interface on the far west side of Manhattan, as the Entertainment Technology Alliance, held in conjunction with C3Expo, goes down at the Jacob Javits Center. Starz Senior VP Bob Greene hones his keynoting skills. Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper, gearing up for hurricane season, shares the stage with Charlie Rose at the 92nd Street Y in Gotham, as the two discuss Covering the Breaking Story. Stick around for the post-event reception for singles, and solos who suck in social situations, take heart: “People will be on hand at the reception to facilitate conversations.” And be sure to check out documentary No More Tears Sister on PBS at 10 p.m. No, it’s not about shampoo; it’s about a human-rights activist in Sri Lanka.

Wednesday, June 28

To paraphrase a certain virtuoso Stratocaster-wielder from decades ago: Have you ever been digitally experienced? If not, show up for Digital Experience! (Yes, we’re excited, but the exclamation point is actually part of the name!). The confab showcases the hottest in consumer electronics at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. And what to expect from Spike TV’s first crack at original programming? How about a cooler-than-cool vampire hunter and a sultry femme fatale with razor-sharp incisors skulking around post-apocalyptic Detroit? Tune in to the series debut of the Blade franchise, featuring Jill Wagner as Krista, at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

This is a test. This is only a test. Had this been a real emergency…Well, that’s all we remember. Get the whole song and dance at the Emergency Alert & Notification Solutions for Government and Business wingding at the Omni Shoreham in D.C. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin brightens things up a bit. Speaking of things bright, if it’s always sunny in Philly, why do the people there always seem so sour? Find out in the premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as Danny Devito joins the cast, on FX at 9 p.m. And Boffo! Tinseltown’s Bombs and Blockbusters details both the sunny and the stormy in Hollywood. Exec-produced by Reed Television President Charlie Koones, Variety Editor in Chief Peter Bart and HBO Docs Prez Sheila Nevins, the film debuts on HBO at 9 p.m.

Friday, June 30

ABC News mainstay Charles Gibson signs off on Good Morning America before sliding into the Big Chair full-time at World News Tonight. Enjoy sleeping past noon on Monday, Charlie. And another wily vet relives his glory days at 11 p.m. on YES. The dopest beer-slinging, perfect-game–winging former Yankee this side of David Wells, David Cone gets his moment in the sun on Yankeeography.