Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, June 12

The Broadcast Cable Financial Management/Broadcast Cable Credit Association Conference. OK, the name doesn't roll off the tongue, but it's a worthy wingding for TV folk at the Buena Vista Palace in Orlando, Fla. Across the continent, TV types descend on Western Canada for the 27th annual Banff World Television Festival, where Paul Haggis is “honoured” with an Award of Distinction. Speaking of distinctive individuals, William Jefferson “Bubba” Clinton makes a triumphant return to D.C. to claim a leadership award at the NAB's Service to America Summit at the Ritz-Carlton. And those who did, in fact, inhale (and snort, inject or ingest via brownie), tune in (and turn on) to VH1 for documentary The Drug Years, which explores the “development of a commercial drug culture in America.” The fun starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, June 13

Mediabistro blogger boy Brian Stelter hosts the TVNewser bash at Camino Sur in Manhattan. A wee bit shy of 21, Stelter hopefully will remember his fake ID. Across town, there's a cocktail reception at Lubin House for media maven Edward Bleier and the newly christened Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University. Out West, the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecommunications Conference, held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., features heavy-hitters like CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, TiVo boss Tom Rogers and News Corp. prez Peter Chernin.

Wednesday, June 14

Quick, who's got the best moustache on television? Magnum P.I. goes back too far, and we don't like the idea of giving Geraldo props for anything. That leaves ABC News raker of muck John Stossel, who's reading from his book Myths, Lies, and Downright Stupidity—and showing off the sweet 'stache—at the Lincoln Triangle Barnes & Noble in New York. Out L.A. way, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents its Broadcast Preview, with glimpses at the finest programs network TV has to offer, at the Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood. And Court TV premieres Haunting Evidence, featuring the ghostbuster dream team of psychic Carla Baron, paranormal investigator Patrick Burns and medium John J. Oliver, at 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Major Mouse in the House! Disney CEO Robert Iger steps to the podium at Town Hall Los Angeles, a non-partisan forum where non-partisan issues are discussed in a non-partisan manner over non-partisan pancakes at the Beverly Hills Hilton. And Louisville, Colo., is the site of the annual Law & Technology Conference at CableLabs headquarters. Seminars cover subscriber privacy and the government, and content protection and distribution. Back in New York, the International Radio and Television Society Foundation holds its Awards Luncheon at the Waldorf-Astoria, with prizes going to radio personality Tom Joyner and departing Court TV Chairman Henry Schleiff.

Friday, June 16

The Museum of the Moving Image hosts a screening of Strangers With Candy, the film prequel to the Comedy Central sitcom of the same name, at the ImaginAsian Theater in Manhattan. Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris star, and Sedaris will discuss the film afterwards. And should you happen to be in Fort Worth, Texas, for the weekend, don't despair—swing by LaGrave Field for Bob Schieffer Bob-blehead night. The minor league Fort Worth Cats take on the Pensacola Pelicans, and CBS Evening News anchor/Fort Worth native Schieffer aims to not embarrass himself when he throws out the first pitch. Play ball!