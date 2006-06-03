Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, June 5

Media Literacy…Isn’t that an oxymoron? Kidding aside, the third annual Media Literacy: Overseas Conversations Series begins. The six-day gala happens in New York, mostly at the Museum of Television & Radio. Elsewhere in Gotham, EMI Music Publishing CEO Martin Bandier announces a partnership with Syracuse at MTV’s Total Request Live studio in Times Square, as Alicia Keys performs and MTV honcho John Sykes speaks. If you don’t have a ticket, you can stand on the sidewalk and hold a sign that says “Marry me, Martin Bandier!” And will Peabody Awards host Jon Stewart be put in the awkward situation of having to present himself with an award? Find out when the baubles are handed out at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan.

Tuesday, June 6

Hollywood versus the Pirates. New summer blockbuster? Nope, just Topic A at the Digital Media Summit, held at the Universal Hilton in Los Angeles and featuring Yahoo! biggie David Katz. Among publishing luminaries, Allan Neuwirth reads from They’ll Never Put That on the Air: An Oral History of Taboo-Breaking TV Comedy at the Time Warner Center Borders in New York, with commentary from TV Guide columnist Matt Roush. Speaking of taboo-breaking comedies, is there life after Will & Grace? Eric McCormack hopes so. He debuts Lovespring International on Lifetime at 11 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, June 7

Tom Brokaw and New Yorker editor David Remnick share the 92nd Street Y stage in Manhattan and offer their take on world affairs—and the media’s treatment of those affairs. Down DC way, the New America Foundation and Senators Clinton and Landrieu host the roundtable Beyond Censorship: Policies and Technologies to Give Parents Control Over Children’s Media Consumption at the Barbara Jordan Conference Center. The indecency watchdogs probably won’t turn up at NYU’s Skirball Center in Manhattan, where HBO throws a premiere party for Entourage, with the after-bash at Buddha Bar. Sneak peeks are also on offer at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, which presents its Cable Preview.

Thursday, June 8

Does the mere mention of Jessica Alba quicken your heart rate more than chainsmoking Marby Reds on the Stairmaster? You’re not alone. Alba-philes will be rapt when the starlet hosts the MTV Movie Awards at 9 p.m. Jim Lehrer might not inspire the same visceral reaction, but the journalist/novelist has done it all—and adds “Harvard commencement speaker” to his resume today. Down I-95 a few hundred exits, A&E and Merrill Lynch host a screening of Touch the Top of the World at the Hudson Theatre in New York, about a blind man who climbs Mount Everest. A&E Executive VP Bob DeBitetto will be there, as will film hero Erik Weihenmayer. (He’ll take the stairs, thanks.)

Friday, June 9

Find yourself missing the phrase “multiplatform” since upfront season ended? Not to worry, as the nextMEDIA wingding goes down in Banff, Alberta. A panel on Programming in the Multi-Platform Universe features digital doyens Bernard Gershon (ABC News) and Ben White (MTV). Speaking of gracing panels, Meredith Vieira signs off on The View before departing for Today’s greener pastures. And on the green pastures of Germany, some soccer tournament kicks off. They’re calling it the “World Cup,” and it airs on ESPN. Best of luck to all competitors. Or, lest we be thought of as ugly Americans, Herzlichen glückwunsch!