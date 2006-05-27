Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, May 29

What does Memorial Day mean to you? For some, it's remembering great people who've done great things. For others, it's a big ol' BBQ. For some Jeep-driving prep-school guys to whom LAX isn't an airport but a sport, Memorial Day means the NCAA Lacrosse Championships in Philadelphia. ESPN airs the final at 1 p.m. ET. Speaking of men with long hair who traipsed about the East Coast armed with peculiar weaponry, Washington the Warrior debuts on History Channel at 9 p.m., highlighting the original American Dad's victories in Boston and Trenton and Princeton, N.J., and George W.'s less illustrious beat-downs at the hands of the Brits in New York City.

Tuesday, May 30

Is the bubble back in online media? That's what the organizers of the conference Interactive Marketing: How to Get Your Brand Noticed, Engage Consumers & Drive the Bottom Line, held at the Old Mill Inn in Toronto, are wondering. Speaking of online media forays, if those Rescue Me shorts on AOL leave you feeling a bit, well, short, the real deal is back. Denis Leary gets his fireproof coif just so for the season three premiere on FX at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Katie Couric signs off on Today today, meaning you may never get to see her smile again. And are you familiar with the OpenCable Application Platform? Find out why OCAP technology is crucial to the well-being of tomorrow's TV networks with OCAP Primer: The Gateway to Interactive Content, a Webcast hosted by CTAM and CableLabs at noon. Speakers include Disney enhanced-TV guru Rick Mandler and Time Warner interactive-TV wiz Joan Gillman. And why aren't your media stocks paving the way to that second home by the beach? Find out at the Friedman Billings Ramsey 2006 Growth Investor Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York, which focuses on technology, media and telecom firms, including space-radio outfits Sirius and XM.

Thursday, June 1

Breakfast with the Beeb! BBC anchors George Alagiah and Jeremy Hillman unveil a morning program for U.S. viewers in New York. Show up at the Library Hotel for scones, marmalade and English humor. And Bill Maher takes his dry wit to dotcom-land, premiering his talker Amazon Fishbowl With Bill Maher on Amazon.com at 11 p.m. Maybe Maher's on to something regarding the future of entertainment, and so are the organizers of the Home Entertainment Show at the Sheraton Gateway in L.A. Elsewhere in the City of Angels, the SoCal chapter of American Women in Radio and Television gives out its Genii Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel. Character actress extraordinaire CCH Pounder gets cited for Excellence in Television—and for a really cool name.

Friday, June 2

Do you only visit museums that have televisions cranked 24-7? Well then, you and B&C Week are in for a banner day. The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, N.Y., debuts reality program Artstar, featuring eight artists collaborating on a project, in its TV Lounge. And the Museum of Television and Radio in Manhattan kicks off Beyond TV: New Media Art from Studio IMC. The interactive exhibit showcases technologies used in videogames, the Internet and cellphones, and how they affect television. Also on the docket at MT&R-NYC is a Battlestar Galactica spectacular, as episodes are screened and cast members, such as Mary McDonnell and Katee Sackhoff, are questioned. So get the frak over there!—Michael Malone