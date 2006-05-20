Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, May 22

Upfronts are over, sweeps are winding down, and cable prepares to rock! The Cable Center holds its first-ever Summit on Intellectual Property and Digital Media in Denver. Speakers include Maria Mandel of OgilvyInteractive and Scott Teissler of Turner Broadcasting Systems. Down in D.C., Barbara Walters speaks at the National Association of Broadcasters' TV Executive Fly-In Meeting at the Four Seasons, as the suits get updated on regulatory issues. In Gotham, the New York Women in Film & Television go bar-crawling for their annual Designing Hollywood gala, starting at hot boite Crobar before venturing to Pink Elephant. And it's the two-hour season finale of 24 on Fox (8 p.m. ET), after which Jack Bauer makes time for a much-deserved bubble bath and cup of chamomile tea.

Tuesday, May 23

New PBS prez Paula Kerger steps up to the podium at the National Press Club in Washington, sharing her vision for public broadcasting over lunch. Up in New York, it's the CableLabs Financial Analysts Conference at the Sofitel Hotel, with insights from Wall Street wiz Doug Shapiro, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt. The Television Bureau of Advertising releases the results of its advertising engagement study via Webcast at noon ET. And “an unlikely band of people find themselves forced to be reluctant heroes as they battle an unspeakable horror in a small desert town.” Is it cable staring down the invasion of telcos? No, just ABC original movie Desperation (8 p.m.). And we're not making a joke about how something called Desperation is perhaps better-suited for NBC.

Wednesday, May 24

Out in our 49th state (What is… Alaska? “Geography” for $200, Alex), the local Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers chapter hosts its annual Systems Training and Vendors Show at the Sheraton Anchorage. Get there a day early for the skeet shoot (and subsequent Dick Cheney jokes). Closer to B&C HQ, Meet the Press moderator Tim Russert reads from his latest ode to Big Russ, Wisdom of Our Fathers, at Barnes & Noble on Union Square in Manhattan. Then hop the ferry across New York Harbor, where Fox 5 news vet Ernie Anastos is master of ceremonies at An Evening Reception on Governors Island.

Thursday, May 25

With those pesky phone companies invading a town near you with cheaper triple-play options, the fight is on. It's the second of two hearings in the Senate Commerce Committee, as telcos muscle in on cable's multichannel turf. And now that American Idol is done dominating our every conversation for the time being, Fox wastes no time in trying to reclaim hearts, minds and funny bones at the expense of woefully undertalented people. So You Think You Can Dance makes its second-season premiere tonight at 8 p.m., with Cat Deeley hosting.

Friday, May 26

When we think of summer movies, we think of giant explosions, giant tubs of popcorn, and Ben Affleck's giant head. E! offers Hot Summer 16, a look at the hottest season's hottest flicks, premiering tonight at 8 p.m. Hosted by Samantha Harris, Hot Summer offers sneak peeks at Nacho Libre and Pirates of the Caribbean 2, among others. And as there's not nearly enough war on the TV these days, Turner Classic Movies offers 35 vintage war flicks over Memorial Day weekend. Battleground, starring Van Johnson, fires first shot at 8 p.m., as the Yanks face off against the Germans. Go, U.S.!

