Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, May 1

Who's got game? Most everyone at Lincoln Center's Home of Jazz, when the 27th annual Sports Emmy Awards are handed out in Manhattan. Bob Costas and Mary Carillo do some presenting, sports-film producer/director/writer Bud Greenspan gets a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Joe Morgan, John Madden, Johnny Miller, Tim McCarver and Troy Aikman sumo-wrestle for the Outstanding Analyst prize. Down Beltway way, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting votes on a slew of measures designed to strengthen governance in response to a not-so-flattering investigation by that pesky inspector general. And today in Simon Cowell news, big brother Tony releases the I Hate to Be Rude, But...The Simon Cowell Book of Nasty Comments. Impress (and humiliate) loved ones and co-workers with a pithy put-down for every occasion!

Tuesday, May 2

Manhattan has a Flea problem! Yes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, featuring a certain clothes-eschewing, bug-loving bass guitarist, headline the MTV Networks upfront at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Out west, it's Connections: The Digital Home Conference and Showcase in Santa Clara, Calif., with a keynote on Internet TV by Peter Barrett, CTO of Microsoft TV Group. And why is David Letterman adorning his guest chair with plastic slipcovers? Because Tom Cruise is on The Late Show on CBS (11:30). Can Letterman keep Cruise from jumping on his seat while proclaiming his love for baby Suri? Talk about your Mission: Impossibles...

Wednesday, May 3

If you missed the Emetrics Summit in Santa Barbara, Calif., you've got another chance to check it out, as the show goes across the pond to teach the Brits a thing or two about the Internet. Check out the Web Analytics Conference today through Friday at the Radisson in London to learn how to make the most of your online biz. And if the boss won't spring for a trip to Ol' Blighty, there's CTAM teleseminar “Marketing in a Hyper-Competitive Environment,” reaching chapter members via satellite at noon ET. It's moderated by Duane C. Dick of Sand Cherry Associates, and speakers include Bigelow Advertising Senior VP Mary Roberts.

Thursday, May 4

L.A.'s posh La Quinta Resort & Spa hosts the Los Angeles Advertising Agencies Association (LAAAA) annual conference. Electronic Arts VP Steve Seabolt provides insights on game technology, Google muckety-muck David Scacco shares wisdom about vertical markets, and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia President/CEO Susan Lyne conducts keynote duties. Then, everyone convenes for a well-deserved Cinco de Mayo Eve cocktail. And it's a very Brady night on Fox, as Christopher Knight and Barry Williams (what, no Mike Lookinland?) guest-star as a gay couple on That '70s Show (8:30 p.m.). Proving that Brokeback Mountain jokes are not really, truly, painfully passé, the episode is dubbed “Brokeback Bradys.”

Friday, May 5

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) holds its 30th annual Spring Broadcast Management Conference in Caribbean style on the island of St. Maarten. The confab consists of three days of panel discussions and workshops, as well as various ventures to the beach and on-site casino. And everyone's favorite septuagenarian rodent goes prime time, as Disney Channel premieres Mickey Mouse Clubhouse at 7:30 p.m. Rock the mouse, yo!

