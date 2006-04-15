Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, April 17

House in da house! The gang from the Fox hospital drama gets together at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Goldenson Theater in Hollywood for An Evening With House. Film critic Elvis Mitchell will host, and star Hugh Laurie promises to speak in an English accent for the entire night. On the topic of roasting celebrities, famous folk pair up with notable chefs on NBC for Celebrity Cooking Showdown (9 p.m. ET). Can Wolfgang Puck help Tom Arnold prepare something that doesn’t have “Steak-ums” inscribed on the box? And here’s a little secret for ya: GSN is updating American game show classic I’ve Got a Secret. The new Secret is hosted by Bil Dwyer, with a panel that features Frank DeCaro, Suzanne Westenhoefer and some other people you’ve probably never heard of. It’s on at 11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

VoIP! It’s fun to say! It’s even more fun to learn about! For a full day of VoIP, hit the IP Telephony Solutions (VoIP) for Government confab at the NRECA Conference Center in Arlington, Va. In New York, A&E Television Networks is holding its upfront at Lincoln Center, and across the country, the NAMIC Vision Awards are handed out at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. D.L. Hughley hosts. And does the dimming of the sun each evening simply signify the end of another day—or perhaps something more sinister? Nova thinks the latter, as it premieres Dimming Sun (not to be confused with Chinese brunch option Dim Sum) on PBS at 8 p.m. Global warming! Melting ice caps! Consider yourself warned.

Wednesday, April 19

Syndication behemoth Entertainment Tonight celebrates its 25th year on the air at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. Longtime showrunner Linda Bell Blue and host Mary Hart will be there. In Gotham, it’s The Forum for Branded Entertainment at NBC Studio 8H (a.k.a. SNL headquarters) in Rockefeller Center. Reveille CEO Ben Silverman and 2 Degrees Ventures CEO Mitchell Kanner share their branding brilliance before everyone grabs lunch at the Rainbow Room.

Thursday, April 20

The Television Bureau of Advertising’s annual marketing conference is at the Javits Center in New York. The theme of the bash is—yes—“Television Goes Multiplatform,” and the keynote speaker is NBC Universal President of Digital Media Beth Comstock. And do you think it should’ve been you getting a TVB Lifetime Achievement Award? Have you put in 60 years in broadcasting? Have you interviewed John F. Kennedy, Ayatollah Khomeini and Mikhail Baryshnikov? Have you been on 60 Minutes since its inception 38 years ago? If you answered yes to all of the above, chances are you’re Mike Wallace. And you’re the guest of honor at a special luncheon. Also snagging a memorable bauble is Belo Corp. boss Jack Sander, winner of B&C’s Broadcaster of the Year (see story, page 31).

Friday, April 21

While “Chelsea Handler” may sound like a groper terrorizing Southwest London or the former First Daughter’s latest paramour, it’s actually a comedienne with a premiere on E! (10:30 p.m.). The Chelsea Handler Show features spoofs, skits and remote pieces that see the Tonight Show correspondent “skewering sacred cows and taking well-targeted potshots at pop culture.” Speaking of well-targeted shots, the dentally deficient stars of the NHL celebrate a strike-free season with the playoffs, beginning tonight on OLN. Check it out!