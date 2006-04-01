Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, April 3

Here's a little food for thought—the Food Network holds its Executive Roundtable at Chelsea Market in New York, as the press grills the likes of president Brooke Johnson and Senior VP of Programming Bob Tuschman. Further uptown, Dress for Success, which provides low-income women with outfits for job interviews, holds a fundraiser at the Marriott Marquis. The View's Star Jones Reynolds will be honored … unless, of course, it's a setup for an episode of Punk'd. Yes, Original Prankster (O.P.) Ashton Kutcher is back for a new batch of dupe-jobs on MTV (10 p.m. ET), as he lines up the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Matt Leinart and Elisha Cuthbert for practical jokes this season.

Tuesday, April 4

Girls Gone Wild celebrates MIPTV with a little party at Cannes hotspot Chokko. Repeat after B&CWeek: No matter how many Courvoisier & Cokes I consume, I will leave my top on. And if I fail to do so, I will not sign any model release forms. Speaking of those who are unafraid to show their true colors, Barry Bonds—right up there with Salinger and Garbo in terms of sharing his personal life with the public—offers fans a “unique behind the scenes experience” in the form of a reality show. Bonds on Bonds debuts on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. On The WB, Rebecca Romijn, no stranger to model release forms, trades the catwalk for an anchor desk in the premiere of WB sitcom Pepper Dennis (9 p.m.). And out in Los Angeles, it's the North American Broadcasting Association (NABA) Annual General Meeting at the Park Hyatt.

Wednesday, April 5

The corner-office set cranks up the corporate jets for the AAAA Management Conferencefor Agency CEOs at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz. Hummer tours of the Sonoran Desert cost $195 for AAAA members. On the topic of Hummers in the desert, Reuters wonders if the media is telling the real story in Iraq. Pundits like CBS foreign correspondent Lara Logan and James Taranto of TheWall Street Journal discuss war coverage at Reuters HQ in Times Square. Things should be a bit more jocular when ESPN and ABC get together for their sports upfront at Pier 94 in Manhattan. George Bodenheimer and John Skipper offer their take on “What Fans Want, When They Want It.”

Thursday, April 6

You, too, can have your self-esteem obliterated by Simon Cowell! Just show up at the Sheraton Los AngelesDowntown hotel and contribute some trulyappalling warbling, as Cowell searches for talent (or, better, an utter lack thereof), for upcoming NBC show America's Got Talent. Discovery hopes it's discovered some winners too, as President Billy Campbell and ad bigwig Joe Abruzzese unveil the new slate at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. And this week in broadband video conferences, the IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting (and Really Long Conference Names) goes down at the Las Vegas Hilton Pavilion.

Friday, April 7

In the words of a certain hip-hop immortal, it's Hammer Time! Yes, Bonnie Hammer, head of the USA and Sci Fi networks, graces the panel at the IRTS Foundation's Newsmaker Breakfast With Cable Network Chiefs at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Joining Hammer are Larry Aidem of Sundance Channel, Ted Harbert of E! and Henry Schleiff of Court TV, among others. Please Hammer, don't hurt 'em!

E-mail info for B&C Week to b&cweek@reedbusiness.com