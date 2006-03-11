Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, March 13

Notice a little extra sun poking through today? Yes, winter’s almost over. And it’s Sunshine Week: an industry-wide effort by the news media to alert the public to their right to access information—or at least the information the government is willing to give up. Speaking of classified info that some would love to get their hands on: Nielsen holds its National Client Meeting today through Wednesday at the J.W. Marriott in Orlando, Fla. And what will Nielsen make of the latest sitcom from a Seinfeld alum? The curse of the Seinfeld cast is well-documented. We won’t even mention Bob Patterson. Or Vic Nardozza. Or Tony Kleinman. Or Ellie Riggs. Will The New Adventures of Old Christine reverse the curse? Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives it her best shot at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tuesday, March 14

The 57th annual Advertising Hall of Fame luncheon breaks bread at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Hall Chairman John Costello is master of ceremonies, and BET CEO Debra Lee introduces inductee/BET founder Robert Johnson. And season four of Nashville Star tunes up on USA (10 p.m.), with 10 new country-music hopefuls, including one named Shy with a bio right out of, well, a country & western song: Shy was shot in the face in an attempted carjacking a few years back and “approaches every show as though it may be his last.” Good luck, dude.

Wednesday, March 15

The National Broadcasting Society kicks off its 64th annual convention today in D.C. “A Capital Experience” is the tagline, and the National Airport Doubletree Hotel is the site. And are you jonesin’ for Welcome Back Kotter? Growing Pains? Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper? Jones no more, as AOL unveils its much anticipated, much delayed broadband collection of old shows, In2TV, with a party at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills. Warner Bros. CEO Barry Meyer and AOL chief Jon Miller host the bash. And a group of media activists take it to the streets of Manhattan to protest coverage of the Iraq war. The group will march outside CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, CNN and other news outlets, with speeches by news vet/mediachannel.org editor Danny Schechter and others.

Thursday, March 16

Who Wants To Be an American Idol, anyone? Can America stomach more Idol, or will it grow dyspeptic from overfeeding, à la Millionaire? We shall see, as greatest-hits (and misses) roundup American Idol Extra takes the stage on Fox Reality at 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. And, in fact, not all Seinfeld alum have flopped post-Seinfeld. Years after playing star baseballer/lothario “Keith Hernandez” on the show, Keith Hernandez leads the broadcast crew on the launch of all-Mets all-the-time network SportsNet NY tonight. Mets/Braves face off at 7 p.m., with Hernandez providing color.

Friday, March 17

Is there a doctor in the house? There is at Sci Fi Channel, which airs its premiere of the BBC’s Doctor Who, starring Christopher Eccleston, at 9 p.m. And for those who’d rather forego British programming on this most Irish of days, Comedy Central has a two-hour lineup of Irish comics starting at 9 p.m. Greg Fitzsimmons, Megan Mooney, Ardal O’Hanlon and Jimmy Shubert make a valid case for staying in and not having green beer spilled—or spewed—on you. Slainte!

