Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, March 6

It's Spring Cable Week, and cable operators are on top of the world—or darn-near close to it. The New York chapter of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is throwing its Back to Basics event in the 48th floor bar at the Marriott Marquis. Remember, those cocktails pack extra punch in a revolving bar up in the clouds. And VH1 tackles the tough topics with I Love Toys, a five-day countdown of the top 100 toys of all time with commentary from the likes of Ricky Martin and Mo Rocca (10 p.m. ET). Will top prize go to Barbie? Mr. Potato Head? Or the fantastic, elastic Stretch Armstrong?

Tuesday, March 7

It's a full day of media fun at that same Marriott Marquis. The Multicultural Media for Multicultural America seminar kicks off at 7 a.m. Then, bust out the knee-high red boots and bullet-repelling gold wristbands for the Wonder Women gala lunch. Sponsored by B&C sister mag Multichannel News, WW fetes the most superheroic females in the biz, with appearances from WE General Manager and Executive VP Kim Martin and MTV President Christina Norman, among others. A few hours later (we suggest killing time in the Marriott's Wonka-esque glass elevator), Cable Positive toasts Cox Communications CEO Jim Robbins for his contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDs. And a few blocks up, the Museum of Modern Art hosts a screening of two new Sopranos episodes for a handful of lucky stiffs.

Wednesday, March 8

Men at Work. Men Without Hats. Men With Big Hips? The 13th annual Media Battle of the Bands plugs in tonight at the B.B. King Blues Club in Manhattan, proceeds going to Citymeals-on-Wheels. Facing off are bands stocked with cable execs like Captain Delicious, Liquid Carousel, PaperDoll and the hippier-than-thou Men With Big Hips All-Star Revue, with MTV's Hank Close leading the stocky rockers. Hips will be decidedly slimmer on the season premiere of America's Next Top Model on UPN (8 p.m.), hosted by Tyra Banks, and Project Runway Finalist Fashion Show on Bravo (10 p.m.). And with the MLB season just around the corner, Johnny Damon discusses fleeing Red Sox Nation for Yankeeland, and losing his caveman look and “idiot” tag in the process. It's on Centerstage on Yes Network (10 p.m.)

Thursday, March 9

The International Radio and Television Society Foundation salutes NBC Universal Television Group CEO Jeff Zucker over dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. Dinner starts promptly at 7:30, so the suits can make it home in time for Earl. Down DC way, NBC anchor Brian Williams trades the V-neck sweaters for a black tie to emcee the RTNDF's First Amendment Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton. Awards go to PBS' Gwen Ifill, former NBC News vet William Wheatley and seven station groups affected by Hurricane Katrina. And, it being Cable Week and all, the upfronts are under way: Nickelodeon 'toons in at the Nokia Theatre in Times Square, and National Geographic Channel blinds 'em with science at Skylight Studios in lower Manhattan.

Friday, March 10

The humans have found a habitable planet. Those pesky Cylon robots are offering “peace.” The presidential election promises more twists and turns than Bush/Gore 2000. And talk about the Joy of Six—Tricia Helfer plays ravishing robot Number Six. The season finale of Sci FiChannel sleeper hit Battlestar Galactica airs at 10 p.m. So watch we all!

