Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Feb. 27

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan gets another glittering bauble for his trophy case at the 2006 Golden Mike Awards Gala, hosted by the Broadcasters' Foundation at the Waldorf Astoria in New York (see p. 20). Down in our nation's capital, it's the 2006 NAB State Leadership Conference at the Mandarin Oriental, with presentations from Nightline co-anchor Terry Moran, FCC commish Deborah Tate and Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska). And a couple of NBC series come out of hibernation: Deal or No Deal reemerges at 8 p.m. ET, and The Apprentice—with a crazed Russian contestant named Lenny—tries out its new night at 9.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Cable Center's Mavericks lecture series celebrates HGTV and sees Scripps' Susan Packard and the Fine LivingNetwork's Chad Youngblood address UCLA's Anderson School of Management. And for those suffering an Olympics hangover, GSN has just the Bloody Mary to take the edge off: a profile of unsportswomanlike skater Tonya Harding in Anything To Win (9 p.m. ET). And MTV Real World is back for season 17 in Key West, Fla., (10 p.m.): Racial tension, sexual treachery and rampant homophobia are sure to be confronted.

Wednesday, March 1

The American Association of Advertising Agencies kicks off its annual Media Conference at the Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando. Ad pundit Randall Rothenberg moderates the panel How To Be a Media Mogul: 2006, and speakers include Wall Street guru Tom Wolzien, Madison Avenue mogul David Verklin and cable titan/former Saturday Night Live host Al Gore. Speaking of animated characters, the Cartoon Network draws media types to its upfront preview over breakfast at Cafe Gray in the Time Warner Center in New York. And Great American Country (GAC) premieres video show The Collection (9 p.m.), with a special segment devoted to Dwight Yoakam.

Thursday, March 2

Cable heavyweights will be getting a bit heavier at the “Cable Chiefs” luncheon, part of the HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon Series at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. CNN's Jeff Greenfield moderates a primo panel that includes BET's Reginald Hudlin, Lifetime's Susanne Daniels, Sci Fi's Mark Stern, ABC Family's Paul Lee, Bravo's Lauren Zelaznick and E!'s Ted Harbert. Elsewhere in L.A., it's the William S. Paley Television Festival at the Museum of Television & Radio, with a screening of Everybody Hates Chris, a panel chat with the Chris cast and brain trust (yes, Rock will be there), and a Q&A. And for a train wreck on ice—Fox's words, not ours—there's the finale of Skating With Celebrities (9 p.m.). Jillian Barberie and Kristy Swanson compete for bragging rights among kinda famous folks who can kinda skate.

Friday, March 3

Fox is airing The 37th NAACP Image Awards (8 p.m.), a salute to African-Americans in the arts. Cuba Gooding hosts, Randy Jackson presents, and Commander in Chief, CSI: Miami, Grey's Anatomy, House and Lost duke it out for the Outstanding Drama prize. And what do Frasier Crane, Joey Tribbiani and Alexandra Cabot have in common? All were picked to be the main character in a spinoff of a hit program. Can Law & Order legal eagle Cabot, played by Stephanie March, carry Dick Wolf's latest cops & court drama, Conviction, on NBC? Tune in at 10 p.m. to find out!

