Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Jan. 16

It’s a double-barreled Jack Attack! There’s two hours’ worth of 24 season premiere on Fox (8 p.m. ET), following the first two hours on Sunday. Watch agent extraordinaire Jack Bauer save the world as the clock winds down (unlike Fox’s NFL games, Bauer doesn’t get three time-outs and a two-minute warning). And on NBC, it’s the 63rd annual Golden Globe Awards (8 p.m. ET). Queen Latifah, Nicollette Sheridan and Hilary Swank are among the presenters, and everyone will raise a glass of nice Chianti as Anthony Hopkins claims the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his “outstanding contribution to the entertainment field”—and Hannibal Lecter’s “outstanding contribution to countless people’s nightmares and dislike of fava beans.”

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Can Love Monkey live up to the hype? Is there life after Ed for Tom Cavanagh? Does Monkey Boy sidekick Jason Priestley still have those sweet sideburns? Call it Record Execs and the City—the mega-promoted CBS program about a music-industry type searching for a hipster gal-pal debuts (10 p.m. ET). For the multimedia effect, call up www.bcbeat.com as B&C live-blogs the Monkey debut. And record execs also eye up some prospects over on Fox, as the network unfurls the season premiere of a little talent-show thingy they’re calling American Idol (8 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Jan. 18

You won’t need sky-high SAT scores and a letter from your senator to get into these Ivy League institutions, but you will need a ticket and a decent suit. Columbia University is hosting the Alfred I. DuPont Awards in Television and Radio News. Bob Schieffer and new NPR hire Michel Martin will give out the prizes, which go to, among others, ABC News for its live coverage of the death of Pope John Paul II, CNBC for a feature on Wal-Mart, and HBO for Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. At the Yale Club in midtown Manhattan, it’s MediaMagazine’s Agency of the Year Awards, where Madison Avenue’s best and brightest get their due. B&C’s ad columnist and man-about-town Joe Mandese will present to the likes of Starcom CEO John Muszynski and Crispin Porter & Bogusky veep Jim Poh.

Thursday, Jan. 19

The spirit of giving and saying nice things about people extends well into Thursday, as Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) and Bobby Lee (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle) host the 2006 Asian Excellence Awards at the Wiltern LG Theatre in Los Angeles. Guests include Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park and Quentin Tarantino, for his contribution to chop-socky cinema. They’ll also be sharpening their blades on Fox, where it’s the debut of Skating With Celebrities (9 p.m. ET). Intrepid C-listers like Todd Bridges and Debbie … sorry, Deborah Gibson may not execute the Triple Axel or even the Lutz Jump, but as the previews show, they’ve got the Horrific Faceplant nailed. And some Hooters girls liven up The Office on NBC (9:30 p.m. ET) … isn’t sweeps next month?

Friday, Jan. 20

Animated series The Emperor’s New School debuts on Disney Channel (7:30 p.m. ET), then makes the most of the Mouse’s might as it turns up on Disney On Demand, Toon Disney and ABC Kids in the next few days. New School depicts the exploits of teenage Incan royal Kuzco and features the voices of Wendie Malick, Patrick Warburton and Eartha Kitt. And then there’s The Book of Daniel on NBC (10 p.m. ET). Enjoy it before your local affiliate—or NBC brass—gives Daniel last rites.

