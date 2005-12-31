Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Jan. 2

New Year's Day's bleary-eyed fugue is a distant memory, and everything looks downright rosy upon waking Monday morning. It's the Rose Parade, airing on ABC, NBC, Univision, HGTV, Travel Channel and DiscoveryHD (11 a.m. ET). Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor serves as Grand Marshal in the 117th annual floatfest. The verdict is in for Arrested Development, and it's not looking all that rosy for the Bluth bunch, so enjoy the Fox show while you can. Tonight's episode features a guest appearance from Andy Richter, playing himself (8 p.m. ET). Maybe Richter, late of Andy Richter Controls the Universe, can counsel the Bluths on what it feels like to have the plug pulled on a funny show.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Tuesday features an intriguing array of old mummies and new mommies. On PBS, NOVA presents The Mummy Who Would Be King (8 p.m. ET). Is a mummy that's long sat on a shelf in Niagara Falls actually a former Egyptian king, or just some guy the neighborhood kids TP'd on Halloween? Tune in to find out. And over on MTV, it's the season premiere of Meet the Barkers (10 p.m. ET), which captures the nine months leading up to the birth of the latest Barker, the product of former Playmate Shanna Moakler and rocker Travis Barker. While Moakler proves there's life after Playboy, Barker shows there's even life after Blink 182—he's got a clothing line, a new band and a few dozen more tattoos.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Bush's approval rating is hovering close to perfection … Everybody loves Bush! Got your attention, didn't it? OK, it's USC running-back Reggie Bush we're talking about. How good are the Heisman holder and his Trojan teammates? We'll find out in a Rose Bowl showdown that might even merit the hype, as #1 USC faces off against #2 Texas on ABC (8 p.m. ET). For the first time all season, one of them will taste the agony of defeat. And with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) about to kick off in Vegas, there's a surf-themed preshow party at the Bellagio. Digital Experience, with sneak-peeks from the likes of Sony, Microsoft and Motorola, runs from 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Is Four Kings the next Friends, or just another Inside Schwartz? Time will tell. NBC's much ballyhooed comedy block rolls out tonight (8 p.m. ET), starting with Will & Grace before the debut of Kings, starring Seth Green. Then it's My Name is Earl and The Office, as NBC prays that loveable redneck-types and loathsome white-collar-types can hold their own against the lab rats over at CSI. And let's not forget the Screen Actors Guild Awards, live on TNT and E! (8 p.m. ET). Benjamin Bratt (E-Ring) and Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) host from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.

Friday, Jan. 6

Did you ever wake up at 7:30 a.m. in Vegas and wonder about The Future of Content Distribution? Us too! Today, top editors from B&C and Multichannel News talk about that very topic with major industry executives in town for CES. (Details are on page 20.) Otherwise, on TV, what's with all the whispering? While Ghost Whisperer has been a hit for CBS (8 p.m. ET), now J. Love Hewitt has some competition: National Geographic Channel offers its season debut of Dog Whisperer (8 p.m. ET), which has Cesar Millan (“Dr. Phil for dogs”) fixing canine psychological problems. Aarf!

