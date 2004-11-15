WHERE TO BE AND WHAT TO WATCH

Monday, Nov. 15

For the first time in two years, Jerry

Seinfeld ventures down from his Upper West Side lair to

David Letterman's Late Show headquarters, where the staggeringly wealthy

comedian will unveil new standup material. In a completely unrelated

development, Sony's Columbia TriStar Home Entertainment launches a massive

Seinfeld DVD campaign next week. The DVD

includes a boxed set accessorized with playing cards and salt and pepper

shakers from Monk's Diner—yours for just $119.95 (don't be a fool, it's

$77.97 on Amazon). The Museum of Television &

Radio—which used to be called the Museum of Broadcasting in the

days before the cable industry got rich and turned into nice, juicy prey for

museum fundraisers—honors Barbara Walters

and the cast and producers of Everybody Loves

Raymond tonight at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Tix cost $1,000, or

$25,000 for a really good table.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Amazing Race returns tonight for a

sixth installment (two-hour CBS premiere, 9-11 p.m. ET). Prospects didn't

look so good in the show's early, low-rated days, around 9/11, when the

circle-the-world challenge seemed vaguely inappropriate—as it sent wild-eyed

strangers sprinting through airports. But viewers gradually warmed up. Unlike

reality shows that involve bug-eating or toadying to Donald Trump, this one has something we can all relate

to: frantically trying to communicate with a taxi driver in a foreign capital

while not lashing out at the traveling companion who's starting to get on our

nerves. Legal tangles must have prevented Comedy Central

Records from calling Denis

Leary's new CD “Rescue Me From the Holidays,” Instead, his

comedy album coming out today will be called Merry

F#%$in' Christmas.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

We don't know what constitutes a good deal for pork-belly futures, but

we love hearing the prices updated on Midwest radio. Today, the folks who

provide that info herd themselves into the Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City

for the annual convention of the National Association of

Farm Broadcasters.

Thursday, Nov. 18

When The Walt Disney Co. posts earnings

today, bean-counting Mouseketeers will wish the third quarter could get the

full benefit of going-like-gangbusters Desperate

Housewives and Lost. Still,

ABC's clearly on the mend—expect a profit for the quarter, erasing stiff

losses. But don't look for a big revenue jump at the parent company;

CIBC media analyst Mike

Gallant predicts Disney will clock in at +6%. Tonight: in an ABC

Primetime special (9 p.m. ET),

Peter Jennings interviews former President

Bill Clinton to mark the opening of the

William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Ark. Keep an eye on

Clinton to see if, for some strange, Hillaryian reason, he looks less than

devastated by John Kerry's recent

misfortune.

Friday, Nov. 19

You need an impartial referee to keep everybody in line when the

International Radio and Television Society

ropes six TV entertainment bigwigs into the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York

for IRTS's “Entertainment Chief's Newsmaker Breakfast” today. Step

forward CNN's Anderson Cooper, who will

moderate the discussion between Gail Berman (Fox), David Janollari (The WB),

Dawn Ostroff (UPN), Kevin Reilly (NBC) and Nina Tassler (CBS). Cab fare to

event: $12. Tix: $75. Spectacle of network executives trying to maintain a

genteel façade while ridiculing competitors, distancing themselves from

flops and gloating over successes: priceless.

