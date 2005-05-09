Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, May 9

Did you miss last night's premiere of CBS' four-hour Elvis miniseries? Not to worry!

Viacom has declared this “Elvis Week.”

And, besides, you know how the Presley story

turns out: His posthumously acquired former son-in-law is on trial in

California for young- skewing predilections

even creepier than the Memphis

cradlerobber's. CBS' Presley promotional campaign ranges from an insert in

the People

mag out today (an audio chip plays a no-doubt-annoying bit of “Blue Suede

Shoes” and an ad for CBS' King-related programming) to an “Elvis”

category on Friday's Jeopardy! (Alex, what

is: A grilled banana and peanut butter sandwich?)

Tuesday, May 10

It might be Elvis Week on CBS, but that doesn't mean they've lost

their heads and cancelled the Amazing Race 7 season finale (9 p.m. ET).

This may be the only reality TV show where almost everyone in the audience

briefly kicks around the idea of trying out. You wouldn't want to make an ass

of yourself singing on TV, you couldn't stomach toadying to

Donald Trump, you don't see the attraction

of enduring weeks of island homelessness, and you can't be sure that the

makeover maniacs wouldn't turn you or your house into a monstrosity. But zip

around the world for days on end, butting heads with people except when

you're trying to smile for the cameras, all for a shot at a million

bucks—why not? After all, Condi Rice does it

for a government salary.

Wednesday, May 11

When it comes to plundering the last-century vaults for programming

topics, CBS ain't got nothin' on Court TV.

While Elvis (with Jonathan Rhys Meyers as EP) winds up tonight (8 p.m. ET)

with its second two-hour installment, Court TV reaches into the 1930s for the

special The Lindbergh Kidnapping

Investigation Re-opened (9 p.m. ET). “Forensic

experts,” says the flackmail, will “go on a painstaking investigative

journey back in time.” Pardon us while we contact those Human Genome people to see if the gene pool can be

tweaked now to avoid the birth of the TV executive who would commission “The

Robert Blake & Scott Peterson Investigations Re-opened” in 2075.

Thursday, May 12

In the grand ballroom at the Waldorf

tonight, they're serving macher salad: The “co-chairs” of the

International Radio & Television Society

Foundation's Gold Medal dinner in New York are

Jeff Bewkes (chairman, Time Warner Entertainment & Networks group,

Peter Chernin (News

Corp. president and COO), Tom

Freston and Leslie Moonves

(Viacom co-presidents and co-COOs),

Anne Sweeney (co-chairman,

Disney Media Networks), and

Bob Wright (NBC

Universal chairman and CEO). The theme: “Saluting Top Media

Agencies.” How much tables cost: $12,500 to $25,000. Note to attendees: See

the Money Talks column by B&C's

John Higgins on page 8, then check out the

Freston-Moonves body language tonight.

Friday, May 13

Mr. Moonves' network keeps clinging to The

King with the docutainment Elvis by the Presleys (CBS, 8 p.m. ET),

featuring family movies and interviews with Priscilla'n'Lisa Marie. Also

tonight, Star Trek:

Enterprise (UPN, 7 p.m.

ET) finishes its run, which means that for the first time in 18 years there

will be no descendants of Kirk, Spock & Co. putting new shows on the air.

In other words, Elvis is still performing on TV, but Star Trek has left the building.

Email info for B&C Week to

b&cweek@reedbusiness.com