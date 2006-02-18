Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Feb. 20

Want to turn into a “combat-wise” media-buying pro in just four days? Then it's off to Milwaukee for the Media Buying Academy's Boot Camp. The confab covers Media Research, How To Buy Television and Cable TV, and What Goes into a Media Plan. And everyone's favorite underwater pineapple dweller goes prime time for the night on Nickelodeon. Following a jousting accident at a medieval-themed restaurant, SpongeBob visits the Middle Ages in Lost in Time (8 p.m. ET). And with TV on the Internet all the rage these days, here's something going in the opposite direction: Bravo introduces Outrageous and Contagious: Viral Videos (10 p.m.), dedicated to Web phenomena like President Bush's yanking at the wrong door in Beijing and SNL's Narnia rap.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Like Pope John Paul II and W.C. Handy before him, the late Peter Jennings is getting a street named after him in New York. Mayor Michael Bloomberg, ABC News prez David Westin and the Jennings family will be there when a strip of West 66th Street becomes Peter Jennings Way. ESPN is hosting a high-def screening of Through the Fire, about NYC hoops hotshot Sebastian Telfair, at the Cable Center in Denver. And the Hollywood Post Alliance starts its four-day Technology Retreat in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Topics include consumer video, telco TV and, yes, Next-Generation Video Codecs. TV-tech guru Mark Schubin moderates the broadcast panel.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

You may not get to nosh at Per Se in the Time Warner Center until, oh, 2009, unless you're a friend of Oxygen founder Gerry Laybourne. She, Lisa Gersh and Debby Beece host a dinner for press pals at the Tom Keller hotspot. Execs at both CBS Corp. and Viacom might just be trying Keller's killer $150 tasting menu and $500 bottles of '91 Latour after the siblings announce their results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2005. CBS breaks the news at 8:30 a.m., Viacom at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The New York Women in Film & Television host a breakfast with Sheila Nevins, president of HBO documentary and family programming, at the Society of Illustrators in Manhattan. Down in the Beltway, it's the National Press Foundation's awards dinner at the Hilton Washington. The Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcasting Excellence, named for the B&C founder, goes to CBS News-hound Charles Osgood, who'll feel right at home in his trademark bow tie. If the monkey suit isn't quite your style, throw on your Timberlands and a flannel and head over to the Goldenson Theater in Hollywood for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Evening With My Name Is Earl. The cast will be there, along with creator Greg Garcia. Carson Daly, upon whose philosophical credo the NBC hit is based, will “moderate”—which we think means dishing out the Frito casserole and cans of Schlitz.

Friday, Feb. 24

Lean, mean fighting machines dominate the dial, as the Fédération Equestre Internationale Samsung Nations Cup premieres on Horse TV Channel (8 p.m.). Among bipeds, NBC's prime time Olympic offerings include a little figure skating, and a lot of speed skating. If Dick Ebersol can make the men's 10,000-meter final (that's over six miles!) intriguing, he'll score a perfect 10 from the stingiest of judges. Speaking of perfect 10s, A&E debuts Playboy's Celebrity Centerfolds at 10 p.m. Pam Anderson, Carmen Electra and other Hefner hotties smile for the camera. Say cheese!—Michael Malone

