Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Sept. 25

Breakfast with Martha Stewart! The mind is flush with visions of scones, brioche French toast and berries you never heard of. See what Martha is serving up as Advertising Week gets under way in New York. She and MSL Omni media CEO Susan Lyne kick off the gala with a Leadership Breakfast at Starrett Studio in Manhattan. Also embarking on a second act, former Six Feet Under star Michael C. Hall turns up for the screening of his creepy Showtime crime series Dexter at the Core Club in Manhattan. Showtime CEO Matthew C. Blank is there for emotional support. And some who’s whos of news get their dues over at the Marriott Marquis in New York, as the News & Documentary Emmys are handed out. Presenters include Ed Bradley, Anderson Cooper and Charles Gibson, and PBS vet Bill Moyers gets a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Former Broadcasters’ Foundation of America Director Tony Malara, who died last month, gets a rousing tribute in New York as Mario Cuomo, Dan Rather, CBS Radio and Television personality Charles Osgood and ex-CBS Television president Jim Rosenfield raise a glass to Tony at the 21 Club. Down in D.C., ABC News-man George Stephanopoulos greets all comers at the book party for The Way To Win: Taking the White House in 2008, by Mark Halperin and John Harris, at David Greggory Restaurant. And will Dr. Bill Hoffman become a household name, on par with Sam Malone, or a lesser light like Dr. John Becker? Find out when sitcom Help Me Help You debuts on ABC at 9:30 p.m. ET. Ted Danson plays a shrink. Hey, it worked for Kelsey Grammer.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Daniel Pearl was a Wall Street Journal reporter. Omar Sheikh was a radical militant who was convicted of murdering Pearl. Both are depicted in the HBO doc The Journalist and the Jihadi, which screens at the Time Warner Center in New York. HBO bigwigs Richard Plepler and Sheila Nevins will be there. Here at B&C Week, we don’t venture to New York’s outer boroughs as much as, say, anyone, but here’s something that might just get us to dig out the old passport. Culture critics Henry Jenkins and Steven Johnson discuss media convergence at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. Back in Manhattan (whew!), MSNBC.com throws a poker tourney in the Milton Berle Room at the Friars Club. Cohibas and quips abound.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Will Ugly Betty charm viewers? Find out when the much ballyhooed telenovela, starring America Ferrera and her gigantic braces, debuts on ABC at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, back at Advertising Week, the GeneratioNext party goes down at Tribeca Cinemas. It’s produced by CBS Radio and the Four As New York Council, with music from Mark Ronson. And Tracey Ullman, whose Fox show gave birth to The Simpsons eons ago, needles the Borders crowd in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle as she reads from her book Knit 2 Together.

Friday, Sept. 29

It’s the WiredNextFest at the Javits Center in New York, with the panel discussion “Television in the Age of Web Video” featuring some industry heavy hitters. Look for NBC Universal TV Group CEO Jeff Zucker, MTV Networks chairman Judy McGrath and CBS Digital Media president Larry Kramer, among others. And check out the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition on Animal Planet. Our money’s on a one-eyed Chihuahua named Jake for fugliest Fido. Arf? More like barf!