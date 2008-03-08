Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, March 10

Media Mogul March Madness—perhaps the best use of alliteration you'll see all day, by the way—is in full swing, with some heavy-hitting conferences this week. Bear Stearns gets things rolling at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. WPP Group CEO Sir Martin Sorrell offers the kickoff keynote, before News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch and Viacom president/CEO Philippe Dauman take their turns at the podium. Also on the road are some Telemundo heavy hitters, such as president Don Browne, as the Spanish-language broadcaster presents its new programs to advertising types on a month-long road show beginning in Los Angeles. Speaking of advertising types, AMC hit Mad Men gets a special night at the Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences welcomes the cast, including Jon Hamm, and creator Matthew Weiner for “Inside…Mad Men.”

Tuesday, March 11

The thigh-high set celebrates the release of Pop Go the Wiggles, featuring everyone's favorite Australian singing and dancing quartet, from Warner Home Video. For the slightly older out there, the teen hipster band All-For-Nots—best known as the stars of an eponymous Web series hatched by Michael Eisner—performs at Club de Ville in Austin, Texas, part of the South by Southwest wingding. Meanwhile, back at The Breakers, CBS Corp. president/CEO Leslie Moonves does the dinner keynote at the Bear bash.

Wednesday, March 12

McGraw-Hill's Media Summit is on at the publisher's headquarters in midtown Manhattan. Things kick off with a keynote from Walt Disney Co. president/CEO Bob Iger, and Martha Stewart Living president/CEO Susan Lyne does a one-on-one with media consultant Michael Kassan. On a more whimsical note, loopy funnyman Lewis Black helms the series Lewis Black's Root of All Evil, which debuts on Comedy Central at 10:30 p.m. Black and a cadre of comics debate which of two monoliths—say, Oprah and the Catholic Church—is indeed the root of all evil. Finally, out in Santa Barbara, GE chairman/CEO Jeffrey Immelt speaks on the environment and big business at the Wall Street Journal summit ECO:nomics at the Bacara Resort.

Thursday, March 13

Nickelodeon holds its upfront presentation at Manhattan Center Studios, as president Cyma Zarghami presents the new slate over breakfast. Speaking of prominent females in the biz, the NAB Education Foundation and American Women in Radio and Television join forces for “New Directions: Women in Media, the Path to Success” at NAB headquarters in Washington. Look for FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate. And if you haven't seen a mustachioed man smash a watermelon with a sledgehammer in some time, one-hit/one-name wonder Gallagher headlines at the Strand Theatre in Lakewood, N.J. Don't forget your raincoat.

Friday, March 14

As certain hawks out there might have you believe, spies walk among us. Indeed, none other than pesky Latina adventurer Dora is involved in a bit of cloak and dagger; she prevents Swiper the fox from pilfering birthday presents in the premiere of Dora Undercover Spies on Nick at noon. Speaking of suspicious minds, the Paley Center for Media presents a 40th anniversary salute to Elvis Presley's timeless Comeback Special, at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. Priscilla Presley will be there to celebrate Presley's legacy and the start of the William S. Paley Television Festival. Long live The King!