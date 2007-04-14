Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, April 16

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has its annual TV tech confab in Vegas this week, in conjunction with the Radio-Television News Directors Association show. Former American Idol-er Katherine McPhee kicks it off with the national anthem at the Las Vegas Hilton, before NAB Prez David Rehr offers an overview. Lest we forget cable, it's Larry King Week, says CNN, as the ageless gab guru celebrates 50 years in the biz with a week of specials. Oprah Winfrey joins King Larry at 9 p.m. ET. And depending on whether you want to laugh or cry—or whether you're in New York or Los Angeles—the Museum of Television & Radio (MTR) offers “Reporting on the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars” in Gotham and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast and crew of The New Adventures of Old Christine in L.A.

Tuesday, April 17

The American Cable Association (ACA) convenes in Washington for its 14th annual Summit, themed “Driving Home Independent Cable's Concerns,” at the Wyndham Washington Hotel. President Matthew Polka connects the dots. Elsewhere in D.C., Government Horizons hosts “Working with the Media in High Stress and High Concern Situations” at the G.H. Boardroom in Arlington. And Beltway boldface names Deborah Taylor Tate and Michael Copps whip up some eggs at the FCC Breakfast at NAB. Back in New York, things are characteristically hectic: MTV has its upfront at the Nokia Times Square Theater, AOL holds its upfront/infront/outfront presentation “First Look” at Time Warner Center, and ever-golden girl Rue McClanahan reads from “My First Five Husbands … And the Ones Who Got Away “at Barnes & Noble in Union Square. Long live Blanche Devereux!

Wednesday, April 18

They're young! They're everywhere! And they have piles of babysitting money! Yes, those pesky Millennials—wee folks born between 1980 and 2000—are said to someday outnumber the Baby Boomers. How can you get them to buy your stuff? Find out at The Millennials Conference at UCLA. Speakers include YouTube Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Reider. Back in Vegas, TiVo chief Tom Rogers keynotes lunch. Speaking of corner-office habitués, Naples, Fla., is lousy with chief execs today. It's the American Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA) annual Management Conference for Agency CEOs, held at the Ritz Carlton in the Sunshine State.

Thursday, April 19

Los Angeles booms with TV fun. FCC Commish Michael Copps keynotes the 2007 USC Annenberg Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism ceremony at USC. Over at MTR, Barbara Walters hosts “Women, the Media and the Middle East.” And the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel is the venue for The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' (ASCAP) “I Create Music” Expo. And as news sometimes happens beyond L.A. city limits, Media General announces first-quarter financial results in Richmond, Va.

Friday, April 20

How about this for Friday-night fun: A three-plus–hour slugfest, followed by a sitdown with a guy who does three-plus–hour slugfests better than anyone. It's the first of many, many meetings between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on YES at 7 p.m. ET. Then filmmaker Quentin Tarantino takes a seat on chat show CenterStage on YES at 11. If we're lucky, QT explains how he modeled Uma Thurman's saber swing in Kill Bill after Mickey Mantle's sweet, sweet stroke.