Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, April 2

Stop the Madness! Not to worry, the annual three-week break from work known as the NCAA Basketball Championship comes to an end tonight. CBS has the action, and Jim Nantz, Billy Packer and the gang have the coverage at 9 p.m. ET. Just as college hoops ends, another cutthroat knock-out competition begins. The Bachelor, carrying the tagline “An Officer and a Gentleman,” kicks off on ABC at 9:30 p.m. Bachelor-boy Andy Baldwin is a navy officer, a doctor and an All-American swimmer who of course never hesitates to help old women cross the street. He's apparently quite the catch.

Tuesday, April 3

Anyone for a boilermaker? The latest edition of Cable Mavericks, the lecture series put on by The Cable Center, goes down at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Scripps Networks gets top billing, with Doug Hurst, senior VP of on-demand and affiliate marketing, and Annette Lindstrom, HGTV marketing VP, sharing what they've learned in the cable business. Speaking of mavericks, bad-ass detective Vic Mackey, as played by Michael Chiklis, is back in action for the season-six premiere of The Shield at 10 p.m. on FX. Top on Mackey's to-do list: Find the mofo who killed Lem.

Wednesday, April 4

Inventive types are encouraged to turn up at the Broad Street Ballroom in New York for a chance to be mocked by Simon Cowell. Tryouts for ABC's American Inventor start at 8 a.m. Two hours later, Peabody Awards winners are announced via satellite and on www.peabody.uga.edu. And speaking of groundbreaking television, the Museum of Television & Radio holds its “Media as Mirror” event in Los Angeles, as the cast and braintrust of Canadian sitcom Little Mosque on the Prairie discusses humor in the age of terrorism. Speakers include Executive Producer Mary Darling, actor Carlo Rota (“Yasir”) and creator Zarqa Nawaz.

Thursday, April 5

Discovery Networks holds its upfront presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, as CEO David Zaslav unveils the slate. And the Media as Mirror spectacle continues, when those way-funny dudes from satire site JibJab do their thing at MT&R in Los Angeles as part of “Political Satire in the Digital Age.” Jabbers Evan and Gregg Spiridellis explain where their spoof of “This Land Is Your Land” came from and what they've been working on since. On the opposite coast, the Museum's “Media as Entertainment” counterpart features “Simply Absurd: The Comedy of Late Night With Conan O'Brien,” featuring O'Brien and head writer Mike Sweeney in New York. Speaking of simply absurd, Elton John joins telenovelas and ultimate fighting as part of the MyNetworkTV mix. Sir Elton celebrates turning 60 with a taped concert at Madison Square Garden. His update of “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” is worth checking out; MNT airs the fun at 8.

Friday, April 6

If you—or, more likely, the thigh-high moppet who terrorizes your rec room—just can't get enough of Nick Jr. star Diego, you're in luck, and so is said moppet. Go Diego Go Live: The Great Jaguar Rescue hits Radio City Music Hall in New York. Guests include Diego's sister Alicia, and of course his ever curious cousin Dora. And it being Good Friday and all, a mythical figure rises from a long respite in about 48 hours. Yes, Tony Soprano and the gang turn up for the final season of The Sopranos on HBO Sunday at 9. And we're saying a thousand Hail Marys for connecting Tony Soprano to the resurrection of Jesus. Amen!