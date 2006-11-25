Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 27

It appears they still haven't caught those brothers who busted out of prison last year, because the season finale of Prison Break rolls on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Dubbed the “Fall Finale” (what is this, a homecoming dance?), Break sees Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller), T-Bag and the gang turn their alliances upside down. Speaking of new alliances, will TBS live up to its “very funny” slogan with homegrown sitcoms? Find out when 10 Items or Less—about a city slicker who moves home to help at his family's grocery store (talk about market share!) debuts at 11. And today's the deadline for the deaf community to submit comments to the FCC regarding programmers who claim “undue hardship”—such as First Baptist Church of Biloxi, to name one—about providing closed-captioning.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Did you know that the Family Friendly Programming Forum is responsible for 30% of all TV advertising dollars (source: Family Friendly Programming Forum)? It gets together to discuss the state of TV at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Panelists include Tim Kring of Heroes and Nina Tassler, CBS entertainment president. And this might not be all that family-friendly, but it sounds fun: BET screens American Gangster, narrated by Ving Rhames, at the IFC Center in Manhattan. The show debuts on BET at 10 p.m., long past when the kiddies are in bed. And how did those blogger-geeks figure into last month's elections? New York's Museum of Television & Radio hosts “Blogging and Elections” at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

WNBC New York celebrates the lighting of the big ol' Rockefeller Center Christmas tree with a party at the Rock Center Café. Sting, Christina Aguilera and Taylor Hicks perform. Speaking of rock stars, here's a whole channel devoted to them. GemsTV, the “preeminent gemstone-jewelry shopping channel in the UK,” launches Stateside. GemsTV is channel 233 on your DirecTV dial … but don't tell the missus until the holidays have come and gone. And HD World goes down at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. David Hill, CEO of Fox Sports, kicks things off with the keynote “Why HD Is the Road to Financial Nirvana.”

Thursday, Nov. 30

What's with the Christmas parties in November? ABC throws its Holiday Press Party at its Times Square Studios, home of Good Morning America. Look for network bosses Anne Sweeney and Steve McPherson. Here's a value-added for attendees: Your name on the Times Square ticker during the party. Keeping things festive, NAMIC is holding its Gala Celebration at the Marriott Marquis in New York (if you look out the window, you can probably see ABC's ticker). The event honors Scripps Networks, and prez John Lansing is there to accept the plaudits. And news warhorse Dan Rather touts the joys of hi-def journalism at HD World.

Friday, Dec. 1

The name's a bit clunky, but it sounds like a worthwhile gig: “Digital Hollywood Europe in London.” Dedicated to the entertainment, media and technology economies and held at the Docklands, the conference features the seminar Next Generation Content & Services: Games, Gaming, Sports, Entertainment & Information. Panelists include Michelle Wu, CEO of broadband aggregator Mediazone, and Raghav Gupta, head of biz dev for Brightcove. It being London and all, don't forget to mind the gap.