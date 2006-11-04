Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 6

Hollywood chronicler extraordinaire Neal Gabler reads from his latest literary venture Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination, at the 92nd Street Y's Steinhardt Building in New York. Disney's alleged anti-Semitism and racism will not be glossed over. And what would ol' Waltie have thought of the telephone company sending Dumbo, Goofy, et al into people's televisions? Check out the latest in the telcos' technology as the Telco TV Conference takes place at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas. Speakers include Scott Higgins, director of interactive programming at Dish Network, and Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, editor in chief at B&C sister mag Multichannel News. And representing the first comedy series to star a pair of cartoon testicles since...well, it appears to be a first...Baxter & McGuire premieres on comedycentral.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

He wears orange Chuck Taylors, with a head of hair to match, and whips up an oxtail gnocchi that's second to none. Mario Batali, star of Molto Mario on the Food Network, gets “roasted, battered and fried” at Gotham eatery Capitale as the New York Comedy Festival kicks off. Elsewhere in the city, the Ad Tech summit is happening at the New York Hilton. The “Meaningful Sponsorship in a Cross Platform Media Environment” seminar features College Sports TV biz dev guy Michael Jaquet. And a few blocks away, Family Feud host John O'Hurley reads from his book It's Okay To Miss the Bed on the First Jump and tells the crowd how he got robbed on Dancing With the Stars. The fun happens at the Columbus Circle Borders.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Richard Parsons heads up a list of heavy hitters at the Business for Social Responsibility Conference. The Time Warner chairman does the Opening Plenary (not sure what that is, but we're sure it's socially responsible) at the Grand Hyatt in New York. Then it's off to D.C. for the Broadcast Financial Management Association's board meeting. BCFM President Mary M. Collins and NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow discuss election results at Jurys Hotel in Dupont Circle.

Thursday, Nov. 9

TV Funhouse. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Robert Smigel, the force behind those comic creations, is a funny dude. Smigel shares insights into funny-making during Welcome to the Funhouse at the Museum of Television & Radio in New York. For another look at how compelling TV is created, the cast of Boston Legal, including William Shatner, James Spader and Candice Bergen, assemble at the Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents “An Evening With Boston Legal,” moderated by Emmy winner Camryn Manheim. And down US 101 a bit, American Women in Radio & Television holds its Author Series Celebration at the Beverly Hilton. Sponsored by B&C, the lunch celebrates authors in the media, such as E! news anchor Giuliana DePandi and newsman Larry Garrison.

Friday, Nov. 10

What happens when Denis Leary tries to light up inside Lincoln Center? Find out when the comic and star of Rescue Me takes the stage at Avery Fisher Hall, part of the New York Comedy Festival. And for more shocking comedy, Spike reality game show MXC has its season premiere at midnight. The premiere features The Religious Right —a.k.a. Adam & Eve—against Gay Rights—a.k.a. Adam & Steve—in a variety of humiliating competitions. So much for social responsibility!