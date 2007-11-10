Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 12

NBC Universal president/CEO Jeff Zucker and NBC Sports & Olympics chairman Dick Ebersol are feted at the Paley Center's annual gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Al Michaels hosts and John Mayer performs. Speaking of wining and dining, DigitalFocus showcases the latest gear from the likes of Nokia and Panasonic—and some tasty chardonnays, zinfandels and cabernets—at its Wine, Dine & Demo! at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The theme is “An Evening in Napa.” And for an evening in the lost city of Atlantis, Nickelodeon has a 12-hour SpongeBob marathon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, culminating in the world premiere of the movie Atlantis SquarePantis, starring none other than David Bowie.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

NBC Sports host Bob Costas interviews former Los Angeles Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. Tommy will surely have some advice for Joe Torre as the former Yankee skipper dons the Dodger blue. Then hop the downtown express to catch Jamie Oliver at Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue. The so-called Naked Chef, not to be confused with fellow TV stars Naked Trucker and Naked Brothers Band, reads/cooks from Cook With Jamie:My Guide to Making You a Better Cook. Rule #1: Put some clothes on before you cook. Finally, speaking of people who slave in restaurants—all together now, “Gina works the diner all day!”—Jersey rockers Bon Jovi release the DVD Lost Highway: The Concert.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Where was NBC News legend Tom Brokaw when Woodstock went down, when the hippies took over Haight-Ashbury, when the Strawberry Alarm Clock released “Incense and Peppermints”? Find out when Brokaw reads from Boom! Voices of the Sixties at Barnes & Noble in lower Manhattan. Uptown, Sci Fi Channel offers up the Gotham premiere of Tin Man at New World Stages. “Journey beyond the yellow brick road!” the tagline implores, with the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Alan Cumming and the inimitable Richard Dreyfuss. Speaking of one-of-a-kind actors, Angela Lansbury headlines at the Paley in New York. Murder, She Wrote's Jessica Fletcher discusses six decades in television.

Thursday, Nov. 15

One of these guys produces some of the fanciest coffee around. The other produced some of the most beloved sitcoms we know. One gave us the frappuccino and the pumpkin spice latte. The other gave us Archie Bunker and Fred Sanford. Obviously we can't find much common ground between Starbucks founder Howard Schultz and famed TV hitmaker Norman Lear. Then again, we haven't seen the latest edition of Iconoclasts on Sundance, which has the two sharing secrets at 10. Speaking of stars, Court TV's Star Jones emcees the Accolade Awards, presented by the Women in Cable Telecommunications at the Grand Hyatt in Washington. Honorees include Woman of the Year Lynn Yaeger, executive VP at Time Warner Cable, and Woman to Watch Wonya Lucas, executive VP/General Manager at TheWeather Channel.

Friday, Nov. 16

The International Radio & Television Society presents its Foundation Awards over breakfast at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Baubles go to CBS News' Kimberly Dozier,YouTube, TVB president Chris Rohrs and WFAN hosts MikeFrancesa and ChristopherRusso—better known to Bruce From Bayside and the rest of the longtime listeners/first-time callers as Mike and the Mad Dog.