Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Jan. 22

Are Mike and Juliet the next Matt and Meredith? The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet, starring Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy, debuts on 26 Fox-owned outlets. Also premiering is E!’s Boulevard of Broken Dreams, from the human-misery merchants who brought you E!True Hollywood Story. The series premiere is at 10 p.m. ET on E!, with a not very heartwarming look at former child actor Leif Garrett. On a brighter note, the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) holds its Chapter Leadership Conference at the Dallas Suites Market Center in Texas. WICT CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley does the welcome address. And in New York, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin moderates a panel on the Supreme Court at the 92nd Street Y.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Oxygen holds its upfront at Cipriani in Manhattan. Keep your eyes peeled for sexy talkin’ Sue Johanson and the lascivious lasses from Campus Ladies. Then Oxygen heads to D.C., as it and Discovery celebrate women in Congress. Oxygen CEO Geraldine Laybourne and Discovery boss David Zaslav host the fete at the Rayburn Building. Speaking of females in prominent positions, American Women in Radio and Television (AWRT) holds a lunchtime confab at the Yale Club in Manhattan. The panel discusses new media, and panelists include David Poltrack of CBS and Bernie Gershon of ABC. And the envelope please...Academy Awards nominees are announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

The National Association of Broadcasters co-sponsors Editors Retreat 2007, “an exclusive summit for experienced editors” of TV and film at the Deauville Beach Hotel in Miami. Keynote presenters include Stuart Bass, who has spliced and diced for the likes of The Office and The Wonder Years. Speaking of expert dicing, Robert Irvine, the so-called James Bond of the kitchen, is the star of debut Food Network program Dinner Impossible. Dinner is served at 10.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Put 175 senior marketers in a room, and watch the execu-speak fly. An “in-depth discussion on global marketing trends and the challenges facing marketers in brand-building, marketing intelligence, customer-relationship management, integrated marketing and the fusion of Web technologies into positive ROI”—a.k.a. the CMO Leadership Forum—takes place at a top-secret New York site. Allen Olivo, VP of global brand marketing at Yahoo!, does some keynoting. And if Carolina’s on your mind, head to Charlotte for the NAMIC—The Carolinas’ Mentoring for Success wingding at the Westin. James Brown, senior VP, Disney & ESPN Networks, and Lucinda Martinez Desir, VP at HBO, share secrets. Lastly, don’t forget to log on for a Webcast from the Television Bureau of Advertising, as it reveals its study on station Website revenue at noon.

Friday, Jan. 26

Lunch with a Desperate Housewife? You could do worse. Felicity Huffman reads from A Practical Handbook For the Boyfriend at Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan at 12:30. And if you’ve ever considered a career in animation, head out to Queens, N.Y., to the Museum of the Moving Image for the panel Your Career in Animation. It’s moderated by author David B. Levy and features Traci Paige Johnson, who co-created kiddie fave Blue’s Clues. Speaking of Blue, the clue-sniffing canine stars in a new spinoff on Nick Jr. With Blue’s Room debuting at 10 a.m., perplexing puzzles await our young.