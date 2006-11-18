Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Nov. 20

A pair of Hiltons—not those Hiltons—are hopping with industry types today. Out L.A. way, it’s the Friends of the Los Angeles Free Clinic’s Annual Dinner Gala at the Beverly Hilton, honoring Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey. With Tom Freston and Sumner Redstone serving as event chairs, things might be interesting. And it’s the 34th International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton, as Steven Spielberg gets a Founders Award. On the tube, the user-generated video craze hits cable, as Travel Channel unveils Not Your Average Travel Guide at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere spotlights Amsterdam, so we’ll see how steady host Shane Reynolds’ hand is after a healthy belt of that city’s nightlife.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Speaking of one-man camera bands, “Video Journalism: Non-Stop News” goes down at the Center For Communication. A panel of “newshounds and VJ pros,” including David Puente, broadcast producer at ABC News, share what they’ve learned at HBO headquarters in Manhattan. And an American icon gets his close-up, as Tony Bennett: An American Classic airs on NBC at 8 p.m. The film is made by Academy Award winner Rob Marshall. Another celebrated filmmaker, Sidney Lumet, joins author James Sanders (Scenes From the City: Filmmaking in New York 1966-2006) and Katherine Oliver, Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting, at the 92nd Street Y to discuss making pictures in New York.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

The Association for International Broadcasting announces the winners of its global awards at Savoy Place in London. Finalists come from Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera and BBC World, among others. Back in Yank-land, what’s more American than gyrating models, winning heaps of money and William Shatner? (OK, Shatner’s technically Quebecois.) If you missed last week’s sneak peek at Show Me the Money, check out the premiere on ABC at 8. It’s part Deal or No Deal, part Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and part Ellen DeGeneres—because people are just dancing all over the place. Including Captain Kirk.

Thursday, Nov. 23

What do we have to be thankful for on Thanksgiving? Mom’s special stuffing. Sam Adams Winter Lager. Football on the tube. If you’ve got NFL Network, you get five hours of NFL Cheerleader Playoffs, followed by Broncos-Chiefs at 8. If you don’t, you get none of the above, and the NFL Network would like you to contact your congressman and cable operator immediately. Over on CBS, there’s a Who-dunnit (nice one, CBS flacks!), as the Who singer Roger Daltrey tests his thesp chops on CSI at 9. And Thanksgiving is marathon time on cable. TNT’s got 12 hours of The Closer, HDNet a full day of Arrested Development, and TV Land three eps of Little House on the Prairie that feature Ingalls family Thanksgivings.

Friday, Nov. 24

The tryptophan coma might have worn off, but the marathon spirit still burns. Why watch news clips of people getting trampled underfoot at the Wal-Mart sale when you can see Thanksgiving Leftovers Marathon on Food Network, starting at 9:30 a.m.? Over at TNT, look for agent Samantha Spade (played by Poppy Montgomery) when the Without a Trace marathon starts at noon. And Ghost Whisperer has a particularly special special guest at 8 p.m. Check out hockey star Jeremy Roenick playing a coach—because nothing prepares your mug for television work like having absorbed thousands of pucks over the years.