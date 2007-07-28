Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, July 30

The Independent Show, assembling the coolest indie cable operators in the biz, takes place this week at the Monterey Conference Center in California. The day starts with the Christians in Cable breakfast, then a few sessions, and dinner amidst some finned friends at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Speaking of fun fish, the annual carnivorous carnival known as Shark Week is under way on Discovery. Top 5 Eaten Alive, featuring the stories of those who survived attacks, airs at 10 p.m. ET. Make sure the kiddies are in bed before the blood hits the water. And media mavens are assembling at the Paley Center for Media (née the Museum of Television and Radio) in New York. News Corp. President/COO Peter Chernin moderates A Conversation With Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of MySpace.

Tuesday, July 31

CBS Corp. announces second- quarter earnings via teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET, as Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone, President/CEO Leslie Moonves and CFO Fred Reynolds share the tidings. Elsewhere in New York, NBC Universal’s communications folk hold a party at Bookmarks, the rooftop lounge at the Library Hotel, to thank press types for all the nice things they write about NBC and its rocking prime. And here are some not uncompelling premieres: Bravo debuts the series Flipping Out, about the “high stakes, high drama world of colorful Los Angeles home flipping,” at 10. P.O.V., meanwhile, debuts Following Sean—Ralph Arlyck’s follow-up on the barefoot 4-year-old with unique views on cops and drugs that he first profiled in 1969. It’s on PBS at 10.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Talk about indie cred. The Independent Show offers the session “Small But We Act Big,” not to mention a little climbing on a giant rock wall for the kiddies. So not for the kiddies: the Independent FilmChannel debuts the miniseries Indie Sex, as burlesque star Dita Von Teese explores “the controversial, titillating and complicated topic of sex in cinema.” (Heh heh. They said “titillating.”) Finally, the happiest of birthdays to a fiercely independent cable channel: Al Gore’s Current network turns 2.

Thursday, Aug. 2

The Emma L. Bowen Foundation hosts its iLink Mentoring Program at the Chicago Marriott. It’s funded by the Walter Kaitz Foundation, and the selfless role models include Cris Allen, supervising producer of WGN Chicago, and Abel Sanchez, director of design at CBS. Speaking of links, the Idaho State Broadcasters Association plays a little golf at its annual convention in Sun Valley, but not before a keynote on the Idaho Meth Campaign by Lori Otter, wife of Gov. Butch Otter. The Great Plains Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, meanwhile, has its golf outing at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Neb. Collared shirts, please, say organizers, and no cutoffs! And a couple of Paulas mark the end of a chapter: It’s the season finale of Paula Abdul’s reality vehicle Hey Paula on Bravo at 8:30, and Paula Zahn signs off after six years on CNN.

Friday, Aug. 3

CMT at Summerfest 2007 kicks off on CMT at 10, as the duo Sugarland performs in Milwaukee. Also premiering is the good and evil tale Fallen on ABC Family, about the “phenomenal journey of an 18-year-old half angel/half human.” Speaking of people who aren’t altogether real, LonelyGirl 15, about the home-schooled mystery lass Bree, who’s on the run from the cops, has its season finale on LG15.com. You won’t have to wait long for season two; it starts Monday.