Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Feb. 16

It's Presidents Day! If you have the day off, try tackling some home improvement projects with the help of DIY Network's Smart Money Makeover Week starting at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

If the economy has you down, nothing could be more uplifting than watching over-tanned, Botoxed, gossipy gals spend money in the season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

The HBO Theater in NYC will play host to a noon preview of sports documentary Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina, exploring oneof the biggest rivalries in college basketball.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Domestic goddess and media mogul Martha Stewart will be at the 92nd Street Y at 8 p.m. for the Captains of Industry event moderated by Stephen J. Adler. As Martha herself would say, “It's a good thing.”

Friday, Feb. 20

For a Sex and the City fix with a twist, check out BBC America's newest show Mistresses at 8 p.m., about the exploits of four friends who all share one thing—infidelity.—Stephanie Robbins