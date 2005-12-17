Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Dec. 19

'Tis the season for rockin' around the Christmas tree—or the

menorah, if that's your thing. The 2005 Radio Music

Awards, live from Las Vegas on

NBC (9 p.m. ET), are hosted by

Mark McGrath and Jaime

Pressley, with performances by Ashlee

Simpson, Keith Urban and

Ricky Martin. Then there's the premiere of

So Jewtastic on

VH1 (9 p.m. ET), a celebration of all things

Jewish (and, presumably, fantastic) and some things that don't seem all that

Jewish (but are still fantastic). The cultural commentators comprise a Who's

Who of Jews, from Jackie Mason to

Brooke Burke, with occasional appearances from

ecumenical types like Darryl McDaniels of

Run-D.M.C. Maybe D.M.C. will bust out a little “Holidays in Hollis”: “My

name's D.M.C. with the mic in my hand/And I'm chillin' and coolin' just

like a snowman/So open your eyes, lend us an ear/We want to say Merry

Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year!”

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Kelsey Grammer had

Frasier.

Ted Danson had Becker.

George Wendt had his beer commercials, and

John Ratzenberger (better known as

Cheers'

jack-of-all-facts Cliff Clavin) has Made in America, whose third season debuts on the

Travel Channel (9 P.M. ET). Ratzenberger

traipses the nation in search of some of the more intriguing manufacturing

sites in America, then provides picayune details about them. The season

premiere features visits to the Diamond Match factory in Cloquet, Minn., and to

the Lyon & Healy Harps plant in Chicago. Next week, Ratzenberger goes in

search of Shelley Long's career.



Wednesday, Dec. 21

When a program description contains both “touching” and “moving”

in the same sentence, we're generally all over it. Throw in a guest

appearance by the Goo Goo Dolls, and, well,

put another brimming mug of treacle on our tab. CBS is airing A Home for

the Holidays (8 p.m. ET), which includes performances by

Sheryl Crow, Toni

Braxton and the Goo Goos, and, all sarcasm aside, touching stories

about adoption. Larry David was not, in fact,

given up for adoption by the kindly Christian couple in Curb Your Enthusiasm this season,

but the dark lord of anxious laughter does have some personal insights to share

on Sit Down

Comedy with David

Steinberg on TV Land (10 p.m. ET).

Comedian/director Steinberg, a fairly funny man in his own right, gets the

Curb star to talk about why

Johnny Carson never had him on

The Tonight Show.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Ever wonder what it would be like to see a movie with

Yogi Berra? There'd probably be endless

explanations of plot points, no shortage of ssshhhs from

your neighbors, lots of popcorn and soda, and probably several trips to the

bathroom. For a taste of the experience, tune in to YES Network for Yogi and a

Movie, when the Yankee Hall of Famer peppers an airing of

The Natural with an array of Yogi-isms (8

P.M. ET). As Yogi might say, the movie ain't over 'til it's over, or the

fat lady sings, or Roy Hobbs plays catch with his kid in the cornfield.

Friday, Dec. 23

Gifts. Family. Eggnog with just the right amount of hooch. James Bond?

The suave secret agent may not be a Christmas icon on par with Santa, Frosty or

even a Red Ryder carbine-action BB gun, but Spike thinks otherwise. It kicks off

008 Days of

007 with Live and Let Die (9 a.m. ET). It's eight

days of Bond flicks, from Never Say Never

Againto Diamonds Are Forever, right up

until the gifts have been returned, the family has departed and the nog is,

sadly, no more.

