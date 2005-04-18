Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, April 18

In a new episode of the reality show “NAB: Las Vegas,” tech-savvy competitors are plunged into a bewildering, 819,000-square-foot labyrinth, where they have one goal in mind: clawing their way past 100,000 rivals and more than a thousand equipment-clogged booths in a desperate bid to…find a place to sit down, for cryin' out loud. The National Association of Broadcasters convention (“The World's Largest Electronic Media Show”; see our coverage on pages 7 and 26) gets going in earnest today with the opening of the exhibition floors. Think the running of the bulls in Pamplona, only here when you try to avoid being gored, it means edging out of a conversation with a deeply sincere rep from the fledgling cable channel run by a certain ex-Vice President. Premiering tonight: Children from another marriage, a royal mother-in-law, goofy New Age leanings, famous friends—isn't it a bit soon for the Prince Charles and Camilla reality series? Er, yes. This one's I Married a Princess (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET), starring Catherine Oxenberg and Casper Van Dien. They're “actors.” They live in “Malibu.” This is their “life.”

Tuesday, April 19

“The ARF 51st Annual Convention Challenges Industry to re:think! How Marketing, Advertising and Research Work.” Or so says the Advertising Research Foundation press release (how about they re:think! their name to avoid acronymic confusion with the Airedale & Rottweiler Federation?). Court TV is using the ARF gathering in New York (this is day two) to unveil a study that the network hopes will help make sense of usually gibberish-laden discussions of media return on investment. Today at NAB2005:

Late, great St. Louis Cardinals announcer Jack Buck is inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Paying tribute: ex-Cards shortstop Ozzie Smith, known to American Idol fans as the father of Nikko Smith, who two weeks ago was voted off the show for a second time, having been recalled in March to replace Mario “Hamlet” Vasquez.

Wednesday, April 20

Why would a western-state governor with no apparent interest in the World's Largest Electronic Media Show be visiting Las Vegas this weekend? Why, to orate on the subject of the relationship of the news media and the government, at a luncheon today hosted by the Radio-Television News Directors Association. If New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson happens by accident to slap a few backs and impress the folks who will be directing coverage of his likely campaign for the Dems' 2008 presidential nomination, well, so be it. And, hey, campaigning for the White House is the World's Second-Largest Electronic Media Show.

Thursday, April 21

The advertising upfronts marathon continues: A&E execs are likely to be positively giddy today, touting the channel's revitalization under President Abbe Raven. When we heard that the party was at a rink, we were giddy: With A&E touting a fall reality show about roller derby, we figured the shindig was going to involve banked turns, flying elbows and the saucy—but athletic!—stars of Roller Girls. Alas, it's at the Rockefeller Center ice rink/warm-weather restaurant. Music by The Nerds.

Friday, April 22

In the season finale of Joan of Arcadia (CBS, 8 p.m. ET), according to a network synopsis, Amber Tamblyn as the girl-who-talks-to-God confronts “a mysterious man who, though he also talks to God, has a sinister agenda.” Blue-state joke: And that man is George W. Bush. Red-state joke: And that man is Hillary Clinton. Allstate joke: You're covered!

