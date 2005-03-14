Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, March 14

A panel discussion called “The Other Side of News: Journalism in the

Age of Terrorism” at the Foreign Press

Center in New York today might

actually turn kinda feisty, given that the participants include lefty journo

Amy Goodman, media critic

Rory O'Connor of Mediachannel.org,Fox

News producer Camilla Webster and

U.S. Army Public Affairs Specialist

Chet Marcus. The invitation from the

organizers, New York Women in Film &

Television, bears a yellow-highlighted warning: “All Press Must Be

Confirmed in Advance.” Not to worry! Nobody's coming—they've all been

deployed to the Santa Barbara County

courthouse in California for that highest-priority journalistic matter in these

days of war and terror: The Michael Jackson

trial.

Tuesday, March 15

Ten years ago, when the Consumer Electronics

Association began hosting an HDTV Summit, high-definition television

was just pie in the sky—although you could see the crumbs in

amazing detail. Now HD's really, truly

rolling across the land (OK, still kind of slowly) and the CEA's two-day

conference beginning today at the Washington Convention

Center is understandably tinged with nostalgia. There's the

Digital Television Pioneer Awards luncheon today, and the first annual Digital

Patriots dinner (Digital Patriots: heroes of the consumer-electronics industry,

or an NFL cable package in

New England?). Tonight: Glenn Close takes over as new precinct captain Monica

Rawling on The Shield

(FX premiere, 10 p.m. ET). Don't push that

Michael Chiklis character too far, Glenn. At

his house, boiled bunny is just another name for rabbit stew. Shameless

B&C plug: Our own

Executive Editor Mark Robichaux moderates

panel discussion “Court TV: Guilty

Pleasure” at Fordham Law School in New York

at 7 p.m. (for details, call 212-686-5005). The all-Court TV talkers include

on-air talent Catherine Crier and CEO

Henry Schleiff. And it's free!

Wednesday, March 16

Now that Discovery Channel has been

repositioned as the Boys With Toys Network (Monster Garage! American Chopper!),

National Geographic Channel can virtuously

claim to be the preeminent TV home for the wonders of the natural world. Or at

least they'll probably be selling that line tonight at the advertising

upfront at the Metrazur restaurant in

Grand Central Terminal in New York.

Thursday, March 17

Put your pencils down and quit filling out brackets for the office

NCAA pool. March Madness begins today, when

CBS begins broadcasting at noon (ET) for five

hours, then takes a two-hour break to towel off before returning for a 7

p.m.-to-midnight run. (If you don't have the Sean

May-equipped University of North

Carolina in the Final Four, you're nuts.) Also tonight: The

premiere of E! Hollywood Hold

'Em (10 p.m. ET), which involves actors playing poker.

Wait, “Hollywood Hold 'Em”—wasn't that the working title for

E! Entertainment's Michael Jackson trial

re-enactments?

Friday, March 18

Reality-show dragnet alert: USA Network

begins trolling today for participants in a new “unscripted” show called

Made in the

U.S.A. Premise: Inventors. Make things. Face challenges.

Eliminations. One team wins. Gets to sell stuff on Home

Shopping Network. The first open call is in Chicago today, from 11

a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brody, Tenner & Paskal Casting. Just

think of how far Thomas Edison could have

gone if he'd had HSN's wind in his sails.

