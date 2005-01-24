Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Jan. 24

Walking past a tarot card reader's shop last week, we could have sworn we recognized a few NBC prime time executives inside, showing the seer an 8x10 of Patricia Arquette and clearly mouthing the words “eighteen to forty-nines.” The network would dearly love to know how Medium is going to do tonight (10 p.m. ET). The psychic–crime-fighter drama is three weeks into its debut season, so in the pitiless calculus of prime time TV, the numbers for this episode will tell NBC whether it's likely to have a mild hit—last week, Medium drew a solid 5.8 rating in the demo that makes advertisers' hearts flutter—or another victim of CBS' CSI: Miami. Either way, of course, Arquette's character will have seen it coming a mile away.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

It's official: Everybody does, in fact, love Everybody Loves Raymond, because Ray Romano is sparing us an hour-long, super-special and inevitably underwhelming farewell episode in May and just going with a regular old half-hour. Here's hoping that the fates reward Romano on tonight's premiere of Celebrity Poker Showdown (Bravo, 8 p.m. ET), a No Limit Texas Hold 'Em-for-charity tournament filmed recently in Las Vegas. As it happens, there's another TV-related gambling project going on in Vegas: the annual gathering of the National Association of Television Program Executives (see page 42 for highlights). B&C plug: We're co-sponsoring the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards (cocktail reception, 6 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center). This year's winners: soon-to-be ex-prez of LifetimeCarole Black and content-providers extraordinaire James Burrows and Dick Wolf.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

FCC commissioner Michael Copps may be hanging out in Syn City for NATPE—he speaks this morning—but Chairman Michael Powell's chief of staff, Jon Cody, didn't do too badly on the get-out-of-freezing-Washington front. He's helping kick off the Hollywood Post Alliance's three-day Technology Retreat today at the Marriott Rancho Las Palmas Resort in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Tonight: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie get a fabulous gift that didn't require them to flash even one square centimeter of flesh. The hour-long premiere of The Simple Life: Interns (Fox, 9 p.m. ET) rides the monster coattails of American Idol.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Court TV asserts once again that it's not just the freakin' courtroom-camera channel with the debut tonight of its fourth original movie, The Exonerated (9 p.m. ET). Brian Dennehy and Danny Glover are among the stars in this adaptation of the off-Broadway play about innocent people set free from death row.

Friday, Jan. 28

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers meets today in the UK, and it's reassuring in a One World kind of way to know that, deep inside, we're all really the same. Junket-quality surroundings? Check! (Wokefield Park resort in Berkshire). Important keynote speaker from FCC-like government agency? Check! (Lord Currie, Office of Communications chairman). Video poker, slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, sports book, free drinks and cheap buffets? Check please!

