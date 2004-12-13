Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Dec. 13

Why not catch the Las Vegas

double-header tonight on NBC (9-11 p.m. ET)

and do a little shopping? As the network announced last week, viewers of some

NBC shows can go online and purchase furnishings and fashions as seen on TV.

Then again, you'd better be taking notes and put them somewhere you won't

forget, because the most recent Vegas

episode we could find with gear for sale aired on Nov. 1. And to

tell the truth, that black silk V-neck dress with mauve/nude piping by

Catherine Malandrino—the one worn by

Nikki Cox as casino crumpet Mary

Connell—just wasn't us.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

With National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Robert Sachs

stepping down, how's his yet-to-be-named replacement going to fare with a

bulked-up GOP calling the shots in Washington? That's what many of the

munching lunchers of the Washington Metropolitan Cable

Club will be wondering today as Sachs addresses the group at the

Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill. Tonight: Since

all Christmas TV specials are exercises in forced cheeriness, simulating the

forced cheeriness of Christmas TV specials past, Bravo is wittily cutting out the middleman and bringing

us The Christmas Special Christmas

Special (8 p.m. ET). It's not all bad sweaters and

worse hair; the show also references South

Park's “A Very Crappy Christmas.” TiVo-worthy moment:

Bing Crosby's 1977 special featuring der

Bingle dueting with David Bowie on “Little

Drummer Boy.” Tony Bennett and

Snoop Dogg doing “Silent Night,”

anyone?

Wednesday, Dec. 15

At the FCC's monthly morning meeting

at the 12th Street HQ in Washington, the

commission will try to sort out a spat between cable programmers and developers

of ultrawideband (UWB) wireless technology over possible interference with

satellite frequencies. Since UWB holds the promise of freeing

home-entertainment centers and workstations of nasty electrical-cord tangles,

we hope these kids can work out their differences. Tonight: Referee

Tyra Banks helps untangle those grappling gals

on the finale of America's Next

Top Model (UPN, 8 p.m.

ET) as the trio of finalists learns who, at last, can lay claim to the beloved

distinction as America's NTM.

Thursday, Dec. 16

That chipper beam of sunshine Sandra

Bernhardt emcees the 2004 Muse Awards for

Outstanding Vision and Achievement at the New

York Hilton (tix start at $125). Among the honorees at the gala

luncheon hosted by New York Women in Film &

Television: All My

Children star Susan

Lucci. Is it too soon to complain that the former lovable loser

Lucci now wins too damned many awards? Tonight: The three-hour finale of The Apprentice (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), featuring

the O'Jays performing “For the Love of

Money” (as opposed to performing for the love of money), the return of

first-season “fan favorite” contestants and a charity b-ball game involving

a dozen NBA players. Let's hope, for

everyone's safety, those guys are fan favorites, too.

Friday, Dec. 17

A year ago on a Sunday night face-off against a Survivor finale, the

TV movie Secret

Santa (NBC, 9 p.m. ET) crawled away with a ratings lump

of coal. Maybe Friday will be friendlier to this story, starring

Jennie Garth, about a jaded newspaper reporter

who discovers the true meaning of Christmas. Yeah, yeah, tell it to the

Pulitzer committee.

