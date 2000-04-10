Where are they now?

- Like his ex-boss, Blair Levin, who was Reed Hundt's chief of staff, has had some financial success since leaving the FCC. Levin's ownership stake in Knowledge-Base Marketing, a North Carolina company acquired by Young & Rubicam last year for $175 million, apparently elevates him to millionaire status. He's now working as a telecommunications consultant with USA Networks and At Home. He also sits on the board of several privately held Internet-related and marketing companies.

- Judy Harris, who tried to keep Hundt out of trouble on Capitol Hill as head of the office of legislative and intergovernmental affairs, is now a partner at Reed, Smith, Shaw & McClay. The law/lobbying practice takes her to the FCC, FTC, sometimes Capitol Hill and the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department. Her clients include the National Exchange Carriers Association, state governments, foreign carriers, and Internet start-ups, among others.

- Karen Kornbluh, a Hundt aide who worked on children's television and the e-rate, left the FCC in August 1998 to become deputy chief of staff under Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin. Rubin's gone, but she's still there, handling e-commerce issues and financial modernization. During her tenure at the FCC, Kornbluh was assistant chief of the International Bureau and director of legislative affairs. After Hundt left in 1997, she was deputy chief of the Mass Media Bureau.

- Saul Shapiro, Hundt point man on digital television, is chief operating officer for Gist Communications, a leading provider of TV listing guides and related material on the Internet. When Shapiro left the FCC in 1997, he went to ABC Television Network to become vice president of broadcast technology. He stayed at ABC until joining Gist late last year.

- Hundt's former chief counsel, Julius Genachowski, has been USA Broadcasting's general counsel and senior vice president of business development since December 1997. Genachowski devotes most of his time these days to overseeing the media, entertainment and sports dealmaking for USA Network's Ticketmaster Online-Citysearch.