When Good Pets Go Bad, Google 'Em

Nash Entertainment, which has provided broadcast and cable nets with some of the most lampoonable program titles in TV history, has made its library available for searching on Google Video.

Among Nash's legion of titillating titles were some of Fox's first forays into extreme reality, including the masked magicians Magic's Biggest Secrets Revealed and the unforgettable When Good Pets Go Bad.

Among the other titles, which read like bad science fiction or the cover lines on lurid '50s magazines, include World's Scariest Police Shootouts, Cheating Spouses Caught on Tape, Totally Outrageous Behavior,World's Deadliest Sea Creatures, and Prisoners Out of Control.

This is the first online deal for Nash, whose library it probably goes without saying is one of the largest "of its kind."