When critics act like Starrs

Monica Lewinsky battled both tears and television critics last week in Pasadena, Calif., where she fielded questions on her new HBO documentary and what she called "la scandal."

Monica in Black and White, premiering March 3, features Lewinsky in a Q&A session with 250 New York City college students. Lewinsky approached HBO with the idea in September 2000 and was compensated; neither side would disclose the amount. "Not enough to quit my day job," said Lewinsky, who designs a handbag line.

And not enough to endure critics, perhaps. After she made brief remarks at a Television Critics Tour session, her composure fizzled as the scribes fired questions. She apologized several times, teared up and stammered nervously. Once she said to Sheila Nevins, HBO executive vice president of documentaries, "You told me they would be nice."

It didn't stop there. Lewinsky, flanked by producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, said several times that the documentary would answer most of the reporters' questions now that a gag order from special prosecutor Kenneth Starr has expired.

But reporters kept on. Asked how she felt to be the object of sex jokes, she tried again to refer them to the film. When a reporter persisted, she snapped at Nevins: "It's not my decision. This is you guys … don't blame me." The critics chided Nevins, accusing her of coaching Lewinsky. "Why'd you bring her here?" one jeered. Nevins finally directed Lewinsky to answer the questions.

Lewinsky said the documentary will help clear up misconceptions. The biggest: "That I sought this celebrity by seducing the president and going to the White House with an agenda" that would make her a rich celebrity.

