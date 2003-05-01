Wheels TV hopes to get on roll
Wheels TV, a new proposed cable channel, is chasing after viewers hooked on
motor vehicles.
Wheels TV plans to launch in the fourth quarter with a focus on cars, trucks
and motorcycles.
Automotive Networks LLC is launching the network in concert with Global
Television Network Ltd., which produces automotive programming for networks like
Discovery Channel, Speed Channel and PBS. Wheels TV intends to draw off this
library.
While News Corp.'s Speed Channel focuses on auto racing, Wheels TV plans to
mix in news, how-to and entertainment shows, all with automotive themes.
There was no word on the status of Wheels' talks with MSOs for
carriage.
