Wheels TV hopes to get on roll

Wheels TV, a new proposed cable channel, is chasing after viewers hooked on

motor vehicles.

Wheels TV plans to launch in the fourth quarter with a focus on cars, trucks

and motorcycles.

Automotive Networks LLC is launching the network in concert with Global

Television Network Ltd., which produces automotive programming for networks like

Discovery Channel, Speed Channel and PBS. Wheels TV intends to draw off this

library.

While News Corp.'s Speed Channel focuses on auto racing, Wheels TV plans to

mix in news, how-to and entertainment shows, all with automotive themes.

There was no word on the status of Wheels' talks with MSOs for

carriage.