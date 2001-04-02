Wheels... on a roll

Twentieth Television's regional roll-out of court entry Texas Justice

closed the week at a 3.8 rating/11 share, in Nielsen's overall weighted metered

markets, an increase over the 3.6/11 the time periods were averaging priot to

the show's launch. Looking at specific markets, the show was number one in

Memphis (5.5/14) and Greensboro, Ala. (5.1/18); number two in Dallas (3.0/8) and

Atlanta (4.5/13); third place in Birmingham, Ala. (4.6/11); and fourth in

Houston (2.7/9). This week the show premieres on Fox-owned KTBC-TV Austin, Tex.