Trending

Wheeling Dealing at CBS

By

CBS has signed a long-term affiliate agreement with two West Virginia stations.

CBS, which had already re-upped West Virginia Media Holdings' WVNS Lewisburg, said Wednesday it has added multi-year extensions with the group owners' WTRF Wheeling and WOWK Charleston-Huntington.

West Virginia Media Holdings has one more station in the state, WBOY Clarksburg, but it's an NBC affiliate.