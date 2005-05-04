Wheeling Dealing at CBS
CBS has signed a long-term affiliate agreement with two West Virginia stations.
CBS, which had already re-upped West Virginia Media Holdings' WVNS Lewisburg, said Wednesday it has added multi-year extensions with the group owners' WTRF Wheeling and WOWK Charleston-Huntington.
West Virginia Media Holdings has one more station in the state, WBOY Clarksburg, but it's an NBC affiliate.
