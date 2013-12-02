Wheeler Named Defense Commissioner

The FCC last week tapped new chairman Tom Wheeler to be the designated "defense" commissioner.

As a procedural appointment, it is not subject to notice or comment, so it is a done deal.

The Defense Commissioner is the principal point person for anything involving the Department of Homeland Security and oversees development of emergency programs for broadcast, cable, satellite and phone service, including emergency preparedness and defense activities.

The move was not a surprise. Former chairman Julius Genachowski had been the Defense Commissioner as well.