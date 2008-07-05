Wheel Ups Ante To $1 Million
CBS' Wheel of Fortune will premiere a new feature this fall, in which players will have a chance to win $1 million.
In this version of the game, a $1 million wedge will be added to the wheel contestants spin. If a contestant lands on $1 million, and then goes on to solve the puzzle, they'll win the big cash if they land on $1 million a second time.
