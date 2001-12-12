Wheel, Jeopardy sweep November
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy continued to rule the roost in
syndication, placing one-two in the just completed November sweeps.
Wheel of Fortune was the top-rated syndicated show for November,
averaging a 10.0 rating, off 7% from last November, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
Jeopardy followed in second with an 8.4 national rating, off just 1% from
its November sweeps average in 2000.
Off-network runs of NBC series Friends finished third in syndication
and was the highest-rated off-net series, averaging a 6.6 rating (up
12%).
Entertainment Tonight (up 7%) tied Seinfeld (up 20%) at a 6.5
rating and Judge Judy followed at a 6.0, down 12%.
Oprah Winfrey was next at a 5.8 rating (down 2%) and Everybody Loves
Raymond was the highest-rated newcomer to syndication, averaging a 5.5
rating in its first-ever sweeps.
Live With Regis & Kelly finished ninth with a 3.9 (up 3%) and
Frasier rounded out the top ten with a 3.5 average, off 29% from last
November.
Among the new shows, Crossing Over With John Edward was tops in talk
category, averaging a 1.9.
The Ananda Lewis Show pulled a 1.2, Iyanla averaged a 1.1 and
The Other Half scored a 1.0.
Elimidate was the top new dating series at a 1.4, followed closely by
The 5th Wheel at a 1.3.
Both Shipmates and Rendez-View averaged a
1.0.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.