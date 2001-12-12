Wheel, Jeopardy sweep November

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy continued to rule the roost in

syndication, placing one-two in the just completed November sweeps.

Wheel of Fortune was the top-rated syndicated show for November,

averaging a 10.0 rating, off 7% from last November, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Jeopardy followed in second with an 8.4 national rating, off just 1% from

its November sweeps average in 2000.

Off-network runs of NBC series Friends finished third in syndication

and was the highest-rated off-net series, averaging a 6.6 rating (up

12%).

Entertainment Tonight (up 7%) tied Seinfeld (up 20%) at a 6.5

rating and Judge Judy followed at a 6.0, down 12%.

Oprah Winfrey was next at a 5.8 rating (down 2%) and Everybody Loves

Raymond was the highest-rated newcomer to syndication, averaging a 5.5

rating in its first-ever sweeps.

Live With Regis & Kelly finished ninth with a 3.9 (up 3%) and

Frasier rounded out the top ten with a 3.5 average, off 29% from last

November.

Among the new shows, Crossing Over With John Edward was tops in talk

category, averaging a 1.9.

The Ananda Lewis Show pulled a 1.2, Iyanla averaged a 1.1 and

The Other Half scored a 1.0.

Elimidate was the top new dating series at a 1.4, followed closely by

The 5th Wheel at a 1.3.

Both Shipmates and Rendez-View averaged a

1.0.