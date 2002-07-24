Wheel , Jeopardy! renewed

King World Productions has kicked off the next two-year renewal cycle for the top-two -rated syndicated game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

A bunch of ABC owned-and-operated stations have reupped for that cycle

(2005-06 and 2006-07).

The stations cover 21 percent of the United States and include WABC-TV New York;

KABC-TV Los Angeles; WLS-TV Chicago; WPVI-TV Philadelphia; KGO-TV San Francisco;

WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif.