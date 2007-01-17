Wheel, Jeopardy! Get 60% Clearance, Ray Gets 70%

After a strong first day at NATPE, CBS Television Distribution has increased renewals for syndication stalwarts Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! to 60% of the U.S. through the 2011-2012 season.

Meanwhile, CTD boosted renewals for the sophomore season of Rachael Ray to nearly 70% through the 2009-2010 season, including WABC New York.

Stations belonging to Gannett, Scripps Howard, Fisher, NBC, Meredith and Media General pushed Wheel renewals to 17 of the top-20 markets and Jeopardy to 16 of the top-20.

Ray, meanwhile, is now renewed in 23 of the top 25 markets, with stations from ABC, Fox, Meredith, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, LIN, Jefferson-Pilot and Sinclair signing on for two more years.