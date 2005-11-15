Wheel Gets Big Promo Push

Sony Pictures Television's Wheel of Fortune will get some hefty in-store cross-promotion of its Winner Wonderland week (Dec. 12-16) thanks to a deal with co-owned Sony Electronics and Sony Card Marketing (a Sony-branded credit card), along with retailer Circuit City.

For a watch-and-win Winner Wonderland-themed sweepstakes, nine million Wheel-branded game pieces will be available in more than 600 Circuit City stores.

Ten winners will get $25,000 worth of Sony Products from the store, $30,000 if they are also a Sony Card holder.