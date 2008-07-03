Wheel of Fortune Adds $1M Twist

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune will premiere a new Million Dollar Bonus Round come fall, in which players will have a chance to win $1 million.

In this version of the game, a wedge will be added to the wheel. If a contestant lands on $1 million and then goes on to solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankrupt, he or she will have a chance to spin the bonus wheel -- which determines a bonus-round winner’s ultimate prize -- and then play for $1 million.

The catch is that the contestant has to land on $1 million again, which makes the odds of actually playing for $1 million pretty low.

Wheel of Fortune, produced by Sony Pictures Television, begins its 26th season Sept. 8. The game show is the top-rated program among households in syndication.