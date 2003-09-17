WHDH-TV Boston Gets 'LPM'

Another big Boston station has given up the fight against the "Local People

Meter" service in the market.

Nielsen Media Research said it has signed up WHDH-TV, the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned NBC

affiliate in the Boston market.

Four of the six broadcast-network affiliates have now signed up.

The holdouts remain Tribune Co.’s WLVI-TV, The WB Television Network affiliate, and Fox’s

WFXT(TV).