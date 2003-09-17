WHDH-TV Boston Gets 'LPM'
Another big Boston station has given up the fight against the "Local People
Meter" service in the market.
Nielsen Media Research said it has signed up WHDH-TV, the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned NBC
affiliate in the Boston market.
Four of the six broadcast-network affiliates have now signed up.
The holdouts remain Tribune Co.’s WLVI-TV, The WB Television Network affiliate, and Fox’s
WFXT(TV).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.