WHDH-TV Boston Gets 'LPM'

By

Another big Boston station has given up the fight against the "Local People
Meter" service in the market.

Nielsen Media Research said it has signed up WHDH-TV, the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned NBC
affiliate in the Boston market.

Four of the six broadcast-network affiliates have now signed up.

The holdouts remain Tribune Co.’s WLVI-TV, The WB Television Network affiliate, and Fox’s
WFXT(TV).