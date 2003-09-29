What’s in a Whack? Pantoliano Explains

The Sopranos' Joe Pantoliano -- by the time you read this, he will be

The Handler's Joe Pantoliano -- explained to Broadcasting &

Cable at the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards the finer points of getting

whacked, or not, as the case may be.

He said his character, Ralphie Cifaretto, didn't actually get "whacked."

"A whacking is an official, mob-sanctioned hit. I was killed in cold blood,"

he grinned, while hoisting his newly won Emmy backstage at the awards gala.

("Only in TV Land can you write, 'I was killed in cold blood,'" he grinned).

His new gig, The Handler, airs Friday at 9 p.m. on CBS.