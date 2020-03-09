What's Premiering This Week (March 9-March 15)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 9 to March 15 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 9 -- Temple (drama) -- Spectrumhttps://youtu.be/oGeSmSNs_lI

March 9 -- Blood (returning series) -- Acorn Tv

March 10 -- Women of Troy (sports documentary) -- HBO

March 11 -- Dirty Money (documentary) -- Netflix

March 11 -- On My Block (returning series) -- Netflix

March 12 -- Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka (reality) -- WE

March 13 -- Flack (returning series) -- Pop

March 13 -- The Pale Horse (drama) -- Prime Video

March 13 -- Stargirl (drama) -- Disney+

March 15 -- Black Monday (returning series) -- Showtime

March 15 -- Westworld (returning series) -- HBO